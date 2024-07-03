Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹60.94
Prev. Close₹60.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.11
Day's High₹60.94
Day's Low₹60.94
52 Week's High₹60.94
52 Week's Low₹30.62
Book Value₹49.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.14
P/E69.25
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.86
5.92
6.02
6
Net Worth
7.36
7.42
7.52
7.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.49
10.92
51.99
108.09
yoy growth (%)
-95.5
-78.98
-51.89
1,593.82
Raw materials
-0.25
-9.55
-50.94
-101.19
As % of sales
51.56
87.47
97.98
93.62
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.76
-0.32
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.99
-0.09
-0.1
1.08
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
-0.34
Working capital
-0.98
2.21
-0.16
0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.5
-78.98
-51.89
1,593.82
Op profit growth
3,038.32
29.01
-102.28
2,110.93
EBIT growth
5,399.01
-44.55
-102.92
1,252.13
Net profit growth
936.53
11
-111.81
1,239.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish F Sawlani
E D & Wholetime Director
Vasudev F Sawlani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Omprakash V. Lakhwani
Non Executive Director
Reena Harish Sawlani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vandanaben Satishbhai Dalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shantai Industries Ltd
Summary
Shantai Industries Limited was formerly known as Wheel and Axle Textiles Limited, incorporated on April 09, 1985, which subsequently was changed from Wheel and Axle Textiles Limited to Shantai Industries Limited on May 5, 2016. The Company had one industrial unit -Textile Mills till 1985. The management of the Company was taken over by Sawlani Groups who presently are the Executive Directors of the Company. The ownership of the Company was also taken over and the new promoters held about 75% of share capital of the Company. The acquisition was done in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations and the Offer for Sale got completed during CY 2016.This Company Takeover by Sawlani Group in the year 2015. Since then, has made progress in widely diverse fields. At present, the Company is a trendsetter in textiles and also has a remarkable presence in the Exports of Synthetics Textiles Items & Finished Garments industries.
The Shantai Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shantai Industries Ltd is ₹9.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shantai Industries Ltd is 69.25 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shantai Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shantai Industries Ltd is ₹30.62 and ₹60.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shantai Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.40%, 3 Years at 29.67%, 1 Year at 56.26%, 6 Month at 65.15%, 3 Month at 21.52% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
