Summary

Shantai Industries Limited was formerly known as Wheel and Axle Textiles Limited, incorporated on April 09, 1985, which subsequently was changed from Wheel and Axle Textiles Limited to Shantai Industries Limited on May 5, 2016. The Company had one industrial unit -Textile Mills till 1985. The management of the Company was taken over by Sawlani Groups who presently are the Executive Directors of the Company. The ownership of the Company was also taken over and the new promoters held about 75% of share capital of the Company. The acquisition was done in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations and the Offer for Sale got completed during CY 2016.This Company Takeover by Sawlani Group in the year 2015. Since then, has made progress in widely diverse fields. At present, the Company is a trendsetter in textiles and also has a remarkable presence in the Exports of Synthetics Textiles Items & Finished Garments industries.

