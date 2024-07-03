iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shantai Industries Ltd Share Price

60.94
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.94
  • Day's High60.94
  • 52 Wk High60.94
  • Prev. Close60.94
  • Day's Low60.94
  • 52 Wk Low 30.62
  • Turnover (lac)5.11
  • P/E69.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.86
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shantai Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

60.94

Prev. Close

60.94

Turnover(Lac.)

5.11

Day's High

60.94

Day's Low

60.94

52 Week's High

60.94

52 Week's Low

30.62

Book Value

49.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.14

P/E

69.25

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Shantai Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shantai Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shantai Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.40%

Non-Promoter- 25.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shantai Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.86

5.92

6.02

6

Net Worth

7.36

7.42

7.52

7.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.49

10.92

51.99

108.09

yoy growth (%)

-95.5

-78.98

-51.89

1,593.82

Raw materials

-0.25

-9.55

-50.94

-101.19

As % of sales

51.56

87.47

97.98

93.62

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.76

-0.32

-0.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.99

-0.09

-0.1

1.08

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

-0.34

Working capital

-0.98

2.21

-0.16

0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.5

-78.98

-51.89

1,593.82

Op profit growth

3,038.32

29.01

-102.28

2,110.93

EBIT growth

5,399.01

-44.55

-102.92

1,252.13

Net profit growth

936.53

11

-111.81

1,239.29

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shantai Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shantai Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harish F Sawlani

E D & Wholetime Director

Vasudev F Sawlani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Omprakash V. Lakhwani

Non Executive Director

Reena Harish Sawlani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vandanaben Satishbhai Dalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shantai Industries Ltd

Summary

Shantai Industries Limited was formerly known as Wheel and Axle Textiles Limited, incorporated on April 09, 1985, which subsequently was changed from Wheel and Axle Textiles Limited to Shantai Industries Limited on May 5, 2016. The Company had one industrial unit -Textile Mills till 1985. The management of the Company was taken over by Sawlani Groups who presently are the Executive Directors of the Company. The ownership of the Company was also taken over and the new promoters held about 75% of share capital of the Company. The acquisition was done in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations and the Offer for Sale got completed during CY 2016.This Company Takeover by Sawlani Group in the year 2015. Since then, has made progress in widely diverse fields. At present, the Company is a trendsetter in textiles and also has a remarkable presence in the Exports of Synthetics Textiles Items & Finished Garments industries.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shantai Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shantai Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shantai Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shantai Industries Ltd is ₹9.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shantai Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shantai Industries Ltd is 69.25 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shantai Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shantai Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shantai Industries Ltd is ₹30.62 and ₹60.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shantai Industries Ltd?

Shantai Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.40%, 3 Years at 29.67%, 1 Year at 56.26%, 6 Month at 65.15%, 3 Month at 21.52% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shantai Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shantai Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shantai Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.