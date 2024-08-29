The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company have discussed and approved businesses as attached. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 05:05 p.m. We would like to inform that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of e-voting of the company and Register of Members will remain close from Friday, 23rd August, 2024 to Thursday, 29th August, 2024, both days inclusive, for the purpose of the AGM of the members of the company. Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of 39th AGM of the company held on 29th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinisers Report for the 39th Annual General Meeting of Members held on 29th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)