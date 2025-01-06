Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.49
10.92
51.99
108.09
yoy growth (%)
-95.5
-78.98
-51.89
1,593.82
Raw materials
-0.25
-9.55
-50.94
-101.19
As % of sales
51.56
87.47
97.98
93.62
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.76
-0.32
-0.19
As % of sales
83.28
6.98
0.61
0.18
Other costs
-0.83
-0.63
-0.75
-5.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
169.52
5.83
1.44
5.19
Operating profit
-1
-0.03
-0.02
1.08
OPM
-204.38
-0.29
-0.04
1
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.08
-0.06
-0.01
Other income
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.99
-0.09
-0.1
1.08
Taxes
0
0
0.01
-0.34
Tax rate
0.4
-2.3
-12.92
-31.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1
-0.09
-0.08
0.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1
-0.09
-0.08
0.73
yoy growth (%)
936.53
11
-111.81
1,239.29
NPM
-204.17
-0.88
-0.16
0.68
