Shantai Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.94
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.49

10.92

51.99

108.09

yoy growth (%)

-95.5

-78.98

-51.89

1,593.82

Raw materials

-0.25

-9.55

-50.94

-101.19

As % of sales

51.56

87.47

97.98

93.62

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.76

-0.32

-0.19

As % of sales

83.28

6.98

0.61

0.18

Other costs

-0.83

-0.63

-0.75

-5.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

169.52

5.83

1.44

5.19

Operating profit

-1

-0.03

-0.02

1.08

OPM

-204.38

-0.29

-0.04

1

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.08

-0.06

-0.01

Other income

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.99

-0.09

-0.1

1.08

Taxes

0

0

0.01

-0.34

Tax rate

0.4

-2.3

-12.92

-31.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1

-0.09

-0.08

0.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1

-0.09

-0.08

0.73

yoy growth (%)

936.53

11

-111.81

1,239.29

NPM

-204.17

-0.88

-0.16

0.68

