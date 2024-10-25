Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Shantai Industries Limited (the Company) would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. have, inter alia, discussed and approved following businesses: 1. Considered and approved notice of Postal Ballot for obtaining members approval for alteration in Object clause of the company 2. Decided Thursday, October 17, 2024, as cut-off date for ascertaining the list of Shareholders to whom notice of Postal Ballot will be sent and also for reckoning voting rights. 3. Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting Postal Ballot. The Board meeting concluded at 03:40 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024) The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 820, Golden Point, Nr. Telephone Exchange, Begampura, Falsawadi, Ring Road, Surat-395003, have inter alia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 06.40 p.m. This is for your information and record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the financial results as on quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company have discussed and approved businesses as attached. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 05:05 p.m.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Audit Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. Further Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024