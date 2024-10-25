iifl-logo-icon 1
Shantai Industries Ltd Board Meeting

60.94
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shantai Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Shantai Industries Limited (the Company) would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. have, inter alia, discussed and approved following businesses: 1. Considered and approved notice of Postal Ballot for obtaining members approval for alteration in Object clause of the company 2. Decided Thursday, October 17, 2024, as cut-off date for ascertaining the list of Shareholders to whom notice of Postal Ballot will be sent and also for reckoning voting rights. 3. Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting Postal Ballot. The Board meeting concluded at 03:40 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024) The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 820, Golden Point, Nr. Telephone Exchange, Begampura, Falsawadi, Ring Road, Surat-395003, have inter alia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 06.40 p.m. This is for your information and record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the financial results as on quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company have discussed and approved businesses as attached. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 05:05 p.m.
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Audit Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. Further Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shantai Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 04.00 P.M.at the registered office of the company situated at 820, Golden Point, Nr. Telephone Exchange, Begampura, Falsawadi, Ring Road, Surat-395003 has discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 05.15 P.M. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 04.00 PM at the registered office of the company has discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 05.15 P.M. Kindly take the above information on your record and oblige (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

