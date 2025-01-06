iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sharma E I Hosp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

0.18

0.11

0.03

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.61

-0.69

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.04

-0.02

0

Working capital

2.44

-1.38

0.77

1.44

Other operating items

Operating

2.31

-1.86

0.15

0.88

Capital expenditure

-0.78

0.29

-6.6

-0.49

Free cash flow

1.53

-1.57

-6.44

0.39

Equity raised

7.27

6.64

5.28

4.05

Investing

0.09

0

1.48

0

Financing

2.22

-1.95

1.04

0.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.13

3.12

1.36

4.94

