Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
0.18
0.11
0.03
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.61
-0.69
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.04
-0.02
0
Working capital
2.44
-1.38
0.77
1.44
Other operating items
Operating
2.31
-1.86
0.15
0.88
Capital expenditure
-0.78
0.29
-6.6
-0.49
Free cash flow
1.53
-1.57
-6.44
0.39
Equity raised
7.27
6.64
5.28
4.05
Investing
0.09
0
1.48
0
Financing
2.22
-1.95
1.04
0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.13
3.12
1.36
4.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.