|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.16
15.26
17.14
17.21
yoy growth (%)
5.89
-10.93
-0.39
5.18
Raw materials
-1.99
-2.38
-2.88
-3.24
As % of sales
12.34
15.61
16.85
18.83
Employee costs
-3.05
-2.8
-3.58
-4.57
As % of sales
18.92
18.39
20.93
26.59
Other costs
-9.18
-9.34
-9.03
-8.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.82
61.22
52.68
49.44
Operating profit
1.92
0.72
1.63
0.88
OPM
11.91
4.76
9.51
5.12
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.61
-0.69
-0.58
Interest expense
-1.15
-0.73
-1.08
-0.48
Other income
0.03
0.8
0.25
0.21
Profit before tax
0.37
0.18
0.11
0.03
Taxes
-0.07
-0.04
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-18.86
-26.8
-24.77
-14.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
0.13
0.08
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.3
0.13
0.08
0.02
yoy growth (%)
131.95
56.83
180.92
-94.75
NPM
1.89
0.86
0.49
0.17
