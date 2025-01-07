iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.76
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.16

15.26

17.14

17.21

yoy growth (%)

5.89

-10.93

-0.39

5.18

Raw materials

-1.99

-2.38

-2.88

-3.24

As % of sales

12.34

15.61

16.85

18.83

Employee costs

-3.05

-2.8

-3.58

-4.57

As % of sales

18.92

18.39

20.93

26.59

Other costs

-9.18

-9.34

-9.03

-8.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.82

61.22

52.68

49.44

Operating profit

1.92

0.72

1.63

0.88

OPM

11.91

4.76

9.51

5.12

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.61

-0.69

-0.58

Interest expense

-1.15

-0.73

-1.08

-0.48

Other income

0.03

0.8

0.25

0.21

Profit before tax

0.37

0.18

0.11

0.03

Taxes

-0.07

-0.04

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-18.86

-26.8

-24.77

-14.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

0.13

0.08

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.3

0.13

0.08

0.02

yoy growth (%)

131.95

56.83

180.92

-94.75

NPM

1.89

0.86

0.49

0.17

