iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Share Price

97.81
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.81
  • Day's High97.81
  • 52 Wk High120.8
  • Prev. Close95.9
  • Day's Low97.81
  • 52 Wk Low 22.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E36.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.36
  • EPS2.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

97.81

Prev. Close

95.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

97.81

Day's Low

97.81

52 Week's High

120.8

52 Week's Low

22.5

Book Value

33.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.08

P/E

36.33

EPS

2.64

Divi. Yield

0

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.63%

Non-Promoter- 46.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.16

4.16

4.16

4.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.07

6.41

5.44

4.76

Net Worth

11.23

10.57

9.6

8.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.16

15.26

17.14

17.21

yoy growth (%)

5.89

-10.93

-0.39

5.18

Raw materials

-1.99

-2.38

-2.88

-3.24

As % of sales

12.34

15.61

16.85

18.83

Employee costs

-3.05

-2.8

-3.58

-4.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

0.18

0.11

0.03

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.61

-0.69

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.04

-0.02

0

Working capital

2.44

-1.38

0.77

1.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.89

-10.93

-0.39

5.18

Op profit growth

164.72

-55.39

84.91

-28.42

EBIT growth

67.72

-23.6

131.89

-56.4

Net profit growth

131.95

56.83

180.92

-94.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailendra Kumar Sharma

Non Executive Director

Karan Sharma

Non Executive Director

Maya Sharma

Independent Director

Pushpendra Prasad Garg

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar

Independent Director

Pawan Shorey

Non Executive Director

Radhika Sathe

Independent Director

Srikant Vinayakrao Bulakh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhawana Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd

Summary

Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1989. The Company is primarily engaged in providing medical and healthcare services and real estate services and is presently running a multi-specialty hospital in the name and style of Jaipur Hospital at Lal Kothi, Jaipur, Rajasthan since 1989. As far as the achievements of the Company are concerned, the first assessment of the Company was conducted by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH), NABH accreditation system is one of the methods for commitment to quality enhancement throughout whole of the health care system in India. It involves all professional and service groups to ensure that high quality in health care is achieved, while minimizing the inherent risks associated with modern health care delivery. NABH accreditation is a scarce jewel for the Company. Performance of the organization against the stated mission is achieved by the increase in number of patients.The Company has launched the S-ROM Modular Hip System, the most advanced artificial hip implant designed to reduce stiffness and thigh pain. The hospital is providing the service of Heart Surgery. The hospital is also providing the service of Replacement surgery through the use of new and advance implant. The Company is first in the state of Rajasthan which performed Replacement Surgery. The specially designed state of the art operation theatre is first of its kind in Rajasthan. This the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd share price today?

The Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is ₹32.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is 36.33 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹120.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd?

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 306.01%, 3 Month at 24.42% and 1 Month at 54.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.