SectorHealthcare
Open₹97.81
Prev. Close₹95.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹97.81
Day's Low₹97.81
52 Week's High₹120.8
52 Week's Low₹22.5
Book Value₹33.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.08
P/E36.33
EPS2.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.16
4.16
4.16
4.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.07
6.41
5.44
4.76
Net Worth
11.23
10.57
9.6
8.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.16
15.26
17.14
17.21
yoy growth (%)
5.89
-10.93
-0.39
5.18
Raw materials
-1.99
-2.38
-2.88
-3.24
As % of sales
12.34
15.61
16.85
18.83
Employee costs
-3.05
-2.8
-3.58
-4.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
0.18
0.11
0.03
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.61
-0.69
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.04
-0.02
0
Working capital
2.44
-1.38
0.77
1.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.89
-10.93
-0.39
5.18
Op profit growth
164.72
-55.39
84.91
-28.42
EBIT growth
67.72
-23.6
131.89
-56.4
Net profit growth
131.95
56.83
180.92
-94.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailendra Kumar Sharma
Non Executive Director
Karan Sharma
Non Executive Director
Maya Sharma
Independent Director
Pushpendra Prasad Garg
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar
Independent Director
Pawan Shorey
Non Executive Director
Radhika Sathe
Independent Director
Srikant Vinayakrao Bulakh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhawana Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd
Summary
Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1989. The Company is primarily engaged in providing medical and healthcare services and real estate services and is presently running a multi-specialty hospital in the name and style of Jaipur Hospital at Lal Kothi, Jaipur, Rajasthan since 1989. As far as the achievements of the Company are concerned, the first assessment of the Company was conducted by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH), NABH accreditation system is one of the methods for commitment to quality enhancement throughout whole of the health care system in India. It involves all professional and service groups to ensure that high quality in health care is achieved, while minimizing the inherent risks associated with modern health care delivery. NABH accreditation is a scarce jewel for the Company. Performance of the organization against the stated mission is achieved by the increase in number of patients.The Company has launched the S-ROM Modular Hip System, the most advanced artificial hip implant designed to reduce stiffness and thigh pain. The hospital is providing the service of Heart Surgery. The hospital is also providing the service of Replacement surgery through the use of new and advance implant. The Company is first in the state of Rajasthan which performed Replacement Surgery. The specially designed state of the art operation theatre is first of its kind in Rajasthan. This the
Read More
The Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is ₹32.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is 36.33 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹120.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 306.01%, 3 Month at 24.42% and 1 Month at 54.40%.
