Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

SHARMA EAST INDIA HOSPITALS & MEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 10th January, 2025 inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

SHARMA EAST INDIA HOSPITALS & MEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sharma East India Hospitals & Research Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

SHARMA EAST INDIA HOSPITALS & MEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday 6th September 2024. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 06th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SHARMA EAST INDIA HOSPITALS & MEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

SHARMA EAST INDIA HOSPITALS & MEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per attachment. Outcome of Board Meeting as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

SHARMA EAST INDIA HOSPITALS & MEDICAL RESEARCH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Audited Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Statement of Assets and liabilities for the half year ended March 31 2024. 3.Any other business with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at their 01/2024-25 meeting held on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Jaipur Hospital, Near SMS Stadium, Lal Kothi, Tonk Road, Jaipur - 302015, Rajasthan, which commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 11.50 P.M. inter alia 1. Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and took on record the Auditors Report (With unmodified opinion) thereon (Enclosed). 5. Approved the appointment of Shri Srikant Vinayakrao Bulakh (DIN: 10637125) as an Additional Independent Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30.05.2024. 6. Approved the appointment of Smt. Radhika Sathe (DIN: 10645753) as an Additional Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30.05.2024. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024