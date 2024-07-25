Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research Ltd Summary

Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1989. The Company is primarily engaged in providing medical and healthcare services and real estate services and is presently running a multi-specialty hospital in the name and style of Jaipur Hospital at Lal Kothi, Jaipur, Rajasthan since 1989. As far as the achievements of the Company are concerned, the first assessment of the Company was conducted by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH), NABH accreditation system is one of the methods for commitment to quality enhancement throughout whole of the health care system in India. It involves all professional and service groups to ensure that high quality in health care is achieved, while minimizing the inherent risks associated with modern health care delivery. NABH accreditation is a scarce jewel for the Company. Performance of the organization against the stated mission is achieved by the increase in number of patients.The Company has launched the S-ROM Modular Hip System, the most advanced artificial hip implant designed to reduce stiffness and thigh pain. The hospital is providing the service of Heart Surgery. The hospital is also providing the service of Replacement surgery through the use of new and advance implant. The Company is first in the state of Rajasthan which performed Replacement Surgery. The specially designed state of the art operation theatre is first of its kind in Rajasthan. This theatre has total body exhaust system and Antistatic flooring which makes it totally sterile. Thats why, Company became successful in getting reorganization from many reputed Govt. Bodies/Corporations/Banks and other private enterprises for reimbursement of medical claims of their employees being treated at the hospital.