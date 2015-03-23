Sharp Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
19.95
19.95
19.95
19.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
93.1
81.25
66.04
26.65
Net Worth
113.05
101.2
85.99
46.6
Minority Interest
Debt
91.26
67.22
51.09
33.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
204.31
168.42
137.08
80.27
Fixed Assets
52.29
45.45
45.16
33.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
150.74
121.72
91.09
46.04
Inventories
72.47
52.64
44.49
23.61
Inventory Days
119.31
86.91
82.84
Sundry Debtors
84.79
66.31
56.47
33.28
Debtor Days
139.6
109.48
105.15
Other Current Assets
8.59
7.04
3.29
6.42
Sundry Creditors
-10.08
-1.44
-11.81
-14.67
Creditor Days
16.59
2.37
21.99
Other Current Liabilities
-5.03
-2.83
-1.35
-2.6
Cash
1
0.97
0.55
0.28
Total Assets
204.31
168.42
137.08
80.27
