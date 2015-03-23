Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
221.69
221.07
196
yoy growth (%)
0.28
12.78
Raw materials
-185.11
-178.68
-147.71
As % of sales
83.5
80.82
75.36
Employee costs
-3.97
-4.73
-3.15
As % of sales
1.79
2.14
1.6
Other costs
-6.69
-8.5
-5.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.02
3.84
3.01
Operating profit
25.9
29.14
39.22
OPM
11.68
13.18
20.01
Depreciation
-4.61
-6.23
-4.78
Interest expense
-6.94
-6.95
-2.51
Other income
0.47
0.04
0.12
Profit before tax
14.82
16
32.04
Taxes
-2.96
-0.79
0
Tax rate
-19.99
-4.99
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.85
15.2
32.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0.73
Net profit
11.85
15.2
32.77
yoy growth (%)
-22.03
-53.59
NPM
5.34
6.87
16.72
