Sharp Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.74
(-4.82%)
Mar 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

221.69

221.07

196

yoy growth (%)

0.28

12.78

Raw materials

-185.11

-178.68

-147.71

As % of sales

83.5

80.82

75.36

Employee costs

-3.97

-4.73

-3.15

As % of sales

1.79

2.14

1.6

Other costs

-6.69

-8.5

-5.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.02

3.84

3.01

Operating profit

25.9

29.14

39.22

OPM

11.68

13.18

20.01

Depreciation

-4.61

-6.23

-4.78

Interest expense

-6.94

-6.95

-2.51

Other income

0.47

0.04

0.12

Profit before tax

14.82

16

32.04

Taxes

-2.96

-0.79

0

Tax rate

-19.99

-4.99

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.85

15.2

32.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0.73

Net profit

11.85

15.2

32.77

yoy growth (%)

-22.03

-53.59

NPM

5.34

6.87

16.72

