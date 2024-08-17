iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharp Industries Ltd Share Price

4.74
(-4.82%)
Mar 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sharp Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

4.74

Prev. Close

4.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

4.74

Day's Low

4.74

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

56.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.46

P/E

0.57

EPS

8.37

Divi. Yield

0

Sharp Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Sharp Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sharp Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.01%

Non-Promoter- 12.39%

Institutions: 12.38%

Non-Institutions: 58.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharp Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Sep-2010

Equity Capital

19.95

19.95

19.95

19.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

93.1

81.25

66.04

26.65

Net Worth

113.05

101.2

85.99

46.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

221.69

221.07

196

yoy growth (%)

0.28

12.78

Raw materials

-185.11

-178.68

-147.71

As % of sales

83.5

80.82

75.36

Employee costs

-3.97

-4.73

-3.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

14.82

16

32.04

Depreciation

-4.61

-6.23

-4.78

Tax paid

-2.96

-0.79

0

Working capital

29.04

29.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.28

12.78

Op profit growth

-11.1

-25.7

EBIT growth

-5.2

-33.56

Net profit growth

-22.03

-53.59

Sharp Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sharp Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ritesh Khetan

Director

Rajesh Merchant

Director

Prajesh Shah

Chairman

Rajesh T Sheth

Managing Director

Rajesh Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharp Industries Ltd

Summary

Sharp Industries (SIL) was incorporated on 29 Mar.88 as a public limited company. SIL was promoted by Ishwarlal Dang, Ranchhodhbai Patel and Madhan Dharan in 1988. Ishwarlal Dang is the chairman and Anil R Patel is the managing director. SILs group companies are P & P containers, Vapi Paper Mills, Swift Finlease (India) and Angel Plastics. The company came out with a rights issue of 11.40 lac 12% FCDs of Rs 110 at par, aggregating Rs 12.55 cr in Apr.94, to part-finance the expansion of its flexible packaging division from 1800 tpa to 4050 tpa and also to provide for working capital margin, at a project cost of Rs 17.27 cr. The company manufactures and markets flexible packaging materials. SILs products include heat-sealable bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyester laminates, etc. Its major clients are P&G, Pepsi Foods, Britannia, Nestle, Cadburys, Glaxo, etc. SIL has exports worth Rs 52 lac from Apr.93 to Dec.93. The company plans to expand its rotogravre cylinders from 3600 pa to 5400 pa. The promoters of the company were running two companies -- Sharp Prints and Swift Packaging -- which were later taken over by SIL through amalgamation in Jan.89. SIL is diversifying to set up a Rs 6-cr sharp foundry in India, at Arasur near Coimbatore. The company exported stretch film to European countries in 1992. The company has added product lines with high value addition and high margin such as embossed levels, heat shrink sleeves and specialised coated paper and film lamint
