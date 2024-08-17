SectorPackaging
Open₹4.74
Prev. Close₹4.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹4.74
Day's Low₹4.74
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹56.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.46
P/E0.57
EPS8.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
19.95
19.95
19.95
19.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
93.1
81.25
66.04
26.65
Net Worth
113.05
101.2
85.99
46.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
221.69
221.07
196
yoy growth (%)
0.28
12.78
Raw materials
-185.11
-178.68
-147.71
As % of sales
83.5
80.82
75.36
Employee costs
-3.97
-4.73
-3.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
14.82
16
32.04
Depreciation
-4.61
-6.23
-4.78
Tax paid
-2.96
-0.79
0
Working capital
29.04
29.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.28
12.78
Op profit growth
-11.1
-25.7
EBIT growth
-5.2
-33.56
Net profit growth
-22.03
-53.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ritesh Khetan
Director
Rajesh Merchant
Director
Prajesh Shah
Chairman
Rajesh T Sheth
Managing Director
Rajesh Sheth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharp Industries Ltd
Summary
Sharp Industries (SIL) was incorporated on 29 Mar.88 as a public limited company. SIL was promoted by Ishwarlal Dang, Ranchhodhbai Patel and Madhan Dharan in 1988. Ishwarlal Dang is the chairman and Anil R Patel is the managing director. SILs group companies are P & P containers, Vapi Paper Mills, Swift Finlease (India) and Angel Plastics. The company came out with a rights issue of 11.40 lac 12% FCDs of Rs 110 at par, aggregating Rs 12.55 cr in Apr.94, to part-finance the expansion of its flexible packaging division from 1800 tpa to 4050 tpa and also to provide for working capital margin, at a project cost of Rs 17.27 cr. The company manufactures and markets flexible packaging materials. SILs products include heat-sealable bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyester laminates, etc. Its major clients are P&G, Pepsi Foods, Britannia, Nestle, Cadburys, Glaxo, etc. SIL has exports worth Rs 52 lac from Apr.93 to Dec.93. The company plans to expand its rotogravre cylinders from 3600 pa to 5400 pa. The promoters of the company were running two companies -- Sharp Prints and Swift Packaging -- which were later taken over by SIL through amalgamation in Jan.89. SIL is diversifying to set up a Rs 6-cr sharp foundry in India, at Arasur near Coimbatore. The company exported stretch film to European countries in 1992. The company has added product lines with high value addition and high margin such as embossed levels, heat shrink sleeves and specialised coated paper and film lamint
Read More
