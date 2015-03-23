Sharp Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
14.82
16
32.04
Depreciation
-4.61
-6.23
-4.78
Tax paid
-2.96
-0.79
0
Working capital
29.04
29.69
Other operating items
Operating
36.28
38.66
Capital expenditure
6.64
1.41
Free cash flow
42.92
40.07
Equity raised
162.49
132.08
Investing
0
0
Financing
57.88
67.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
263.29
240.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.