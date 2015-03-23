Sharp Industries Ltd Management Discussions

OVERVIEW

Since the failure of many a banking and financial institutions from October 2008, the developed economies the world over have continued to face economic problems. We were lucky that the Indian economy did not suffer recession, though its GDP growth rate slowed down since then and of late experiencing over all slowdown in economy. Still GDP for the current financial year is expected at ~ 4.5%.

BUSINESS SEGMENT

Flexible Packaging Industry

Packaging is the science, art and technology of protecting products from the overt and inherent adverse effects of the environment.

Flexible packaging not only protects the products, it has several advantages over the traditional packaging materials like glass, metal, paper, etc. It is light weight, easy to handle, needs less storage space, cost effective and better aesthetic and appealing value.

The World Packaging Organization’s (WPO) slogan, "Better Quality of Life Through Better Packaging", sumps up the important place that flexible packaging occupies in a modern economy.

Global Flexible Packaging market is expected to grow at about 5% annually and reach $90 billion in 2016. Asia’s share is 42% and is growing at higher rate of about 7%. Within Asia, the fastest growing region is Southeast Asia and Oceania driven by high demand in India with 15-20% annual growth rate.

A number of factors contribute to such robust growth.

Flexible packaging has helped FMCG companies to penetrate the untapped/under tapped huge rural markets with small-serve packs. High economic growth, growing income level, growing urbanization & organized Retail Industry, increasing health consciousness, changing food habits amongst Indians are the other important contributors to the spectacular growth of the flexible packaging industry.

Market researcher Nielsen estimates that the country’s rural FMCG retail landscape will grow from $12 billion in 2011 to $100 billion by 2025, as per its CONSUMER 360 REPORT of November, 2011. It further states the rural mindset is open to consumption of newer, more contemporary food categories and as a result, drives consistent growth.

The research firm has identified four key trends that it says will drive consumption: premuimisation, consumer switching from commodity to brands, from indulgence to regular consumption and acceptability. While small sized packages are vital for entry in to the market, as purchasing power increases, rural consumers are increasingly buying larger pack sizes to share with family and friends.

The marker researcher added that Indian shoppers will increase spends on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) at modern retail stores from $1.8 billion to $5.0 billion by 2015. The Indian consumer is clearly enjoying the modern trade shopping experience and is increasingly shopping there.

Further recent move of the Government to allow 51% FDI in multi-brand retail and to increase the FDI limit to 100% in single brand retail will boost the organized retailing.

Because of all the above factors and since per capita consumption of flexible packaging in India is among the lowest in the world, and also with introduction of innovative new products, it is expected that Indian flexible packaging industry will continue to grow at 15-20%CAGR.

OUR BUSINESS

The main business of the Company is flexible packaging laminates which contains multi-layered laminated sheets / rolls of single or combination of substrates like Polyester (PET), BOPP, POLY, CPP, BONN, Metalized and Hologram films and others, either supplied in roll from or pouch form of various formats (zipper, standby, retort, etc.) involving manufacturing of rotogravure cylinders for various types of rotogravure printing, shims for Holographic embossing, manufacturing of sealant layer films like 3-Layer Polyethylene film, Cast Poly Propylene film, 5-Layer Nylon Polyethylene film. This business is very customized business as per the needs of the customer. The Company provides complete solution under one roof for the packaging needs of the customers and has a very impressive marquee clientele. The Company is one of the major players in flexible packaging laminates in India and enjoys a dominant position in certain market / product segments.

The Company has developed several new packaging solutions for various applications suitable for Food Industry & Personal Care, thus achieving World-Star accolades and recognition for its valuable contribution to the products success in the market. The Company’s strategy for constant product innovation, with thrust on cost effectiveness and quality enhancement with improving services, has led to a promising growth in its sales volumes and a preferred supplier’s position with its marquee clients.

Keeping its tradition of product innovation to suit a specific product and simultaneously keeping in mind legal and environmental aspects, the Company has developed new types of Laminated Multi-colour Printed Laminates based on Aluminum Foil & Specialty Paper based Laminates to seize this additional business opportunity, the Company has expanded its capacity from 10000MT to 14000MT in the previous year; the benefits of which are available from the year under review onward.

The Company has in-house cylinder manufacturing capabilities for captive consumption. Printing cylinder is at the core of the Rotogravure Flexible printing and the Company has capabilities to provide complete solution starting from Artwork/ Mock up stage to producing final printing cylinders. The Company has world class and state-of-art total expertise and facilities integrated with best software to produce good quality cylinders.

Holograms produced by the Company are of world class quality being accepted widely in domestic markets. The Company is benefitting in terms of volume growth with the help of Holographic solutions, as this will make the business difficult for spurious manufactures, thereby increasing the business of the Company’s clientele and help the Company to register further growth. Also the Company has an edge over many a competitors as it offers one stop holographic solutions mainly due to its integrated production facilities.

The Company also produces a new form of laminate containing extruded laminated polyethylene that accelerates the shelf life, package body and appeal and exclusive barrier properties to retain products freshness of snacks industry.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

A snap shot of the Income Statement for the last two accounting periods is given below:

(Rs. in Crore) Financial Year ended on Particulars 30.06.2013(9 Months) 30.09.2012(12 Months) Sales & Other Income 222.17 100.00% 221.12 100.00% Manufacturing Expenses(Adjusted for change in stock) 194.35 87.48% 189.94 85.90% Administrative & Selling Expenses 1.44 0.65% 1.99 0.90% EBITDA 26.38 11.87% 29.19 13.20% Interest & Finance Charges 6.94 3.12% 6.95 3.14% Depreciation 4.62 2.08% 6.23 2.82% Income Before Tax (Pre-Exceptional Items) 14.82 6.67% 16.01 7.24% Prior Period Adjustments 0.00 0.00% 0.00 0.00% Provision for Income Tax 2.96 1.33% 0.80 0.36% Net Profit 11.86 5.34% 15.21 6.88%

The net sales from operation for the period of 9 Months under review increased to Rs. 221.17 Crore from Rs.221.07 Crore in the previous year, an annualized rise of 33.71%. Though the turnover increased in the year under review, profitability was under pressure due to rise in raw material cost, increased financial cost resulting from higher borrowings for working capital and higher tax provisions during the 9months period ended 30.06.2013 compared to 12 months period ended 30.09.2012.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Opportunities:

Flexible packaging has been one of the fastest growing sectors of the packaging market over the past decade. Annual growth rate of 15-20% shows very broad perspective of Indian flexible packaging industry and the opportunities it offers.

Flexible packaging that is a very versatile packaging form that can cater to any needs of the customers and can be customized to specific requirements of the end application. The inherent property of barrier protection of packaging substrates like PE, PET, PP, PA, etc., offers fearless protection against environmental threats like moisture, heat and chemical reaction. The convenience factor of handling and cost benefits are a few of added advantages.

Factors driving growth of flexible packaging:

• Materials like metals are volatile, glass is becoming increasingly expensive, wood is not eco-friendly, therefore posing excellent growth prospect for flexible packaging.

• Flexible Packaging vies for conversion opportunities from rigid packaging and already controls the foodservice area. In general, flexible packaging continues to provide solid market penetration vs. aseptic and hot-fill rigid packaging, a trend most industry pundits believe will continue.

• Flexible packaging also has a strong outlook for barrier packaging, including stand-up pouches, non-retort stand-up pouches.

• A growing middle class population of over 400 million with high income.

• Changing Consumer habits in 1,2 & 3 Tier cities with working style of fast economies like developed countries globally, therefore making life on a fast track. Thus impetus given on easy, fast, convenient and flexible products, which is the prime deliverance of Flexible Packaging.

• Rapid growth in globalization in FMCG segment.

• Emergence of organized retail and technological strides in food manufacturing and processing is further fuelling the next growth trajectory for the food industry in India.

Due to its constant efforts for excellent product quality, low cost manufacturing acumen, broad gamut of product offerings, one stop solution format, complete integration of conversion capabilities, hands on style management, motivated & skilled professional taskforce, top marquee of clients, aggressive marketing strategies, etc. the Company is poised for becoming a major and important player in the industry.

The Company’s established design development and cylinder operation with world class softwares like Esko Artpro 10, Sonic speed engravers, automatics proofing and mock-up machines has given the Company an added advantage over its competitors as in-process flaws can be eradicated at the initial level of digital proof providing to the clients.

Threats:

The industry is very dynamic but very fragmented at the same time. Unorganized sector is still a very large part of the market. However, growing awareness for hygiene and growing health consciousness and also rapidly expanding organized retail sector help the flexible packaging companies in the organized sector to grow.

It is generalized as plastic industry globally and therefore perceived to be a non-eco-unfriendly industry experiencing stiff opposition. However with technological advances, flexible packaging has become safer for food products and now well accepted the world over.

The Company faces competition from other domestic manufacturers. However, since the market is growing at a high rate and because of the Company’s inherent strength this factor is not worrisome.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Indian economy is growing at around 4.5%. Usages of flexible packaging are growing at much faster rate due to its various advantages and other growth factors discussed herein above. The Company has successfully turned around because of strenuous efforts put in by the management of the Company. The Directors are therefore optimistic of brighter future of the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate system of internal control related to all its functions considering the size and nature of operations.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The management of the Company puts greater value to its Human Resources. The Company has been taking on a continuous basis necessary steps for strengthening organizational competency through involvement and development of employees as well as installing effective systems for improving the productivity, quality and accountability at functional levels through upgradeation of the skill and knowledge level and providing appropriate leadership at all levels, motivating them, inculcating the attitude for speed of action and taking responsibilities as well as face challenges successfully. The relations with its Human Assets at all levels remained harmonious throughout the year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Company’s principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibilities to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, Information or events.