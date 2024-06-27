iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shashank Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

24.21
(4.99%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shashank Traders Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-0.35

-0.25

-0.24

Net Worth

2.49

2.74

2.84

2.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.49

2.74

2.84

2.85

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.41

2.41

2.41

2.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.06

0.33

0.42

0.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.41

0.43

0.42

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.63

2.63

0.65

0.63

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.17

-0.17

-0.13

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.75

-2.54

-0.49

-0.48

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

2.48

2.74

2.83

2.85

Shashank Traders : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shashank Traders Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.