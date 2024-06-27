Shashank Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-0.35
-0.25
-0.24
Net Worth
2.49
2.74
2.84
2.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.49
2.74
2.84
2.85
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.41
2.41
2.41
2.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.06
0.33
0.42
0.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.41
0.43
0.42
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.63
2.63
0.65
0.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.17
-0.17
-0.13
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.75
-2.54
-0.49
-0.48
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
2.48
2.74
2.83
2.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.