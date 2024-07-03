iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashank Traders Ltd Share Price

24.21
(4.99%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open24.21
  Day's High24.21
  52 Wk High24.21
  Prev. Close23.06
  Day's Low24.21
  52 Wk Low 12
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value7.54
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.49
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shashank Traders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

24.21

Prev. Close

23.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

24.21

Day's Low

24.21

52 Week's High

24.21

52 Week's Low

12

Book Value

7.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shashank Traders Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shashank Traders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shashank Traders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.65%

Non-Promoter- 73.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shashank Traders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-0.35

-0.25

-0.24

Net Worth

2.49

2.74

2.84

2.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.16

0.29

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shashank Traders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,186.8

127.013,63,295.56602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

754.7

52.6726,489.97165.410.43732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

919.15

329.4420,302.6518.620.16260.7765.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

473.6

126.9715,356.234.790498.434.67

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

100

454.5515,00031.6100.659.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shashank Traders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Praveen Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nipun Praveen Jian

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hansa Mehta

Additional Director

Amit Jalan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa

Additional Director

Shobha Rustagi

Additional Director

Amit Choudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shashank Traders Ltd

Summary

Shashank Traders Limited was incorporated in May 29, 1985. The company is engaged in the business as trading of goods.On February 03, 2016, Mr. Praveen Jaswantrai Jain became the sole promoter of the company by acquiring 824,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each constituting 26% of paid up share capital of the Company from existing promoter of the company, i.e. M/s K. K. Modi Investment and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to open offer made by him under Regulation 3(1) and 4 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011. To provide an opportunity to trade and to provide liquidity in its shares to its equity shareholders, the Company, during F/Y 2015-16, apart from its shares being listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange and Delhi Stock Exchange, had applied to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited for getting its shares under the Direct Listing scheme formulated by BSE. During the year under review, the Company shares got listed on BSE to deal on the Exchange in the list of XT group securities w.e.f, 19th December 2016.During the period under review, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company was Rs. 3,09,38,000/- comprising of 30,93,800 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Company FAQs

What is the Shashank Traders Ltd share price today?

The Shashank Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shashank Traders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shashank Traders Ltd is ₹7.49 Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shashank Traders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shashank Traders Ltd is 0 and 3.21 as of 27 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shashank Traders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shashank Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shashank Traders Ltd is ₹12 and ₹24.21 as of 27 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shashank Traders Ltd?

Shashank Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.30%, 3 Years at 12.51%, 1 Year at 92.14%, 6 Month at 60.12%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shashank Traders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shashank Traders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.35 %

