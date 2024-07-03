Summary

Shashank Traders Limited was incorporated in May 29, 1985. The company is engaged in the business as trading of goods.On February 03, 2016, Mr. Praveen Jaswantrai Jain became the sole promoter of the company by acquiring 824,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each constituting 26% of paid up share capital of the Company from existing promoter of the company, i.e. M/s K. K. Modi Investment and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to open offer made by him under Regulation 3(1) and 4 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011. To provide an opportunity to trade and to provide liquidity in its shares to its equity shareholders, the Company, during F/Y 2015-16, apart from its shares being listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange and Delhi Stock Exchange, had applied to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited for getting its shares under the Direct Listing scheme formulated by BSE. During the year under review, the Company shares got listed on BSE to deal on the Exchange in the list of XT group securities w.e.f, 19th December 2016.During the period under review, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company was Rs. 3,09,38,000/- comprising of 30,93,800 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

