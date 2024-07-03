SectorTrading
Open₹24.21
Prev. Close₹23.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹24.21
Day's Low₹24.21
52 Week's High₹24.21
52 Week's Low₹12
Book Value₹7.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-0.35
-0.25
-0.24
Net Worth
2.49
2.74
2.84
2.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.16
0.29
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,186.8
|127.01
|3,63,295.56
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
754.7
|52.67
|26,489.97
|165.41
|0.43
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
919.15
|329.44
|20,302.65
|18.62
|0.16
|260.77
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
473.6
|126.97
|15,356.2
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.67
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
100
|454.55
|15,000
|31.61
|0
|0.65
|9.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Praveen Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nipun Praveen Jian
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hansa Mehta
Additional Director
Amit Jalan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa
Additional Director
Shobha Rustagi
Additional Director
Amit Choudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shashank Traders Ltd
Summary
Shashank Traders Limited was incorporated in May 29, 1985. The company is engaged in the business as trading of goods.On February 03, 2016, Mr. Praveen Jaswantrai Jain became the sole promoter of the company by acquiring 824,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each constituting 26% of paid up share capital of the Company from existing promoter of the company, i.e. M/s K. K. Modi Investment and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to open offer made by him under Regulation 3(1) and 4 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011. To provide an opportunity to trade and to provide liquidity in its shares to its equity shareholders, the Company, during F/Y 2015-16, apart from its shares being listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange and Delhi Stock Exchange, had applied to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited for getting its shares under the Direct Listing scheme formulated by BSE. During the year under review, the Company shares got listed on BSE to deal on the Exchange in the list of XT group securities w.e.f, 19th December 2016.During the period under review, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company was Rs. 3,09,38,000/- comprising of 30,93,800 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
The Shashank Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shashank Traders Ltd is ₹7.49 Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shashank Traders Ltd is 0 and 3.21 as of 27 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shashank Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shashank Traders Ltd is ₹12 and ₹24.21 as of 27 Jun ‘24
Shashank Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.30%, 3 Years at 12.51%, 1 Year at 92.14%, 6 Month at 60.12%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
