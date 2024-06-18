Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fund raising by way of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company and for matters incidental thereto. 2. To approve the composition of Right Issue Committee. 3. To authorise Mr. Praveen Jain Managing Director and/or Mrs. Shilpa Company Secretary to act as Authorised signatories and make all requisite submission with Stock exchange from time to time. 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 18/06/2024 has been revised to 20/06/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 18/06/2024 has been revised to 20/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the period ended 31st March 2024 considered and approved the following items: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on March 31, 2024 (Copy enclosed), as reviewed and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) 2. Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company; 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. This information is being furnished in compliance of Regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financials results for the Quarter and Nine month ended 31st December 2023 Results- Financial Results for the Quarter and nine month ended 31/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2023 6 Nov 2023

Quarterly Results Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2023) Outcome of Board Meeting Result for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2023)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2023 4 Sep 2023

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, September 04, 2023 (i.e. today) has inter alia, considered and approved the following :- Notice for convening 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company to be held on September 28, 2023, along with Directors Report, Management Discussion Analysis, Financial Statements and other relevant annexure thereon for the year ended March 31, 2023. and others as per attachment.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2023 3 Aug 2023