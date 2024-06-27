Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,186.8
|127.01
|3,63,295.56
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
754.7
|52.67
|26,489.97
|165.41
|0.43
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
919.15
|329.44
|20,302.65
|18.62
|0.16
|260.77
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
473.6
|126.97
|15,356.2
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.67
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
100
|454.55
|15,000
|31.61
|0
|0.65
|9.02
No Record Found
