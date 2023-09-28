|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2023
|4 Sep 2023
|For the purpose of ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company, the Registered of Members & Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Friday, September 22, 2023 to Thursday September 28, 2023 for the purpose of ensuring Annual General Meeting. the Company has fixed 21st September, 2023 as the Cut-off Date to record the entitlement of the Shareholders to cast their vote electronically at the 38th AGM of the Company. This is inform you that the 38th AGM of the Members of the Company was held today at 3:00 pm at the Registered Office of the company. in this regard please find attached summary of the proceedings of the 38th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2023) enclosed scrutinizer Report of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Shashank Traders Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
