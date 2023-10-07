iifl-logo-icon 1
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd Split

3.65
(1.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Shashijit Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split5 Sep 202327 Oct 202327 Oct 2023102
The Board of Directors has approved the sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- per Eq. Shares to Rs. 2/- per Eq. Shares and consequent alteration in capital clause in the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of equity shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Fixation of Record date for the purpose of Sub-division of Eq. Shares of the Company pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LTD (540147) RECORD DATE 27.10.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/10/2023 DR-642/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE700V01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.10.2023) In Continuation of to the Exchange Notice No. 20231012-9 dated October 12, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LTD (540147) New ISIN No. INE700V01021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-10-2023 (DR-642/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2023)

Shashijit Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

