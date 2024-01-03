Shayona Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.27
1
0.48
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.73
1.01
0.42
0.33
Net Worth
4
2.01
0.9
0.48
Minority Interest
Debt
5.41
3.45
1.32
1.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.07
0.09
0.08
Total Liabilities
9.48
5.53
2.31
2.39
Fixed Assets
4.17
2.86
2.73
2.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.93
2.63
-0.45
-0.05
Inventories
1.68
1.33
0.27
0.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.62
2.5
0.71
0.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.8
0.53
0.16
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-2.16
-1.41
-1.41
-0.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-0.32
-0.18
-0.05
Cash
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.22
Total Assets
9.48
5.54
2.32
2.37
