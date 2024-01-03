iifl-logo

Shayona Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.27

1

0.48

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.73

1.01

0.42

0.33

Net Worth

4

2.01

0.9

0.48

Minority Interest

Debt

5.41

3.45

1.32

1.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.07

0.09

0.08

Total Liabilities

9.48

5.53

2.31

2.39

Fixed Assets

4.17

2.86

2.73

2.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.32

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.93

2.63

-0.45

-0.05

Inventories

1.68

1.33

0.27

0.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.62

2.5

0.71

0.56

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.8

0.53

0.16

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-2.16

-1.41

-1.41

-0.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.01

-0.32

-0.18

-0.05

Cash

0.06

0.05

0.04

0.22

Total Assets

9.48

5.54

2.32

2.37

