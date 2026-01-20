No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.27
1
0.48
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.73
1.01
0.42
0.33
Net Worth
4
2.01
0.9
0.48
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
14,157
|99.48
|15,123.92
|45.14
|0.21
|776.03
|2,743.63
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,827.15
|76.04
|13,726.96
|48.02
|0.1
|232.98
|411.89
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
692.85
|65.49
|4,306.52
|23.66
|0
|223.43
|86.1
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
370.9
|24.71
|4,187.61
|36.89
|0.03
|1,261.79
|112.42
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
1,982.75
|33.59
|3,971.74
|32.03
|0.86
|232.64
|316.52
Managing Director
Vipul Bhikhabhai Solanki
Whole Time Director
Gaurav Ratukumar Parekh
Whole Time Director
Kinnariben Vipulbhai Solanki
Independent Director
Miteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Rana
Independent Director
Arpita Tejaskumar Shah
Independent Director
Sagar Natvarlal Tailor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arti Ankitkumar Singh
Shed No.113/1 GIDC Makarpura,
M I Estate,
Gujarat - 390010
Tel: +91 93108 06080
Website: http://www.shayonaengg.com
Email: compliance@shayonaengg.com
