Shiva Granito Export Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.39
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shiva Granito FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.47

0.64

0.31

Depreciation

-0.62

-1.09

-1.3

-1.54

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.19

-0.3

1.25

Working capital

2.02

0.32

2.83

5.94

Other operating items

Operating

1.23

-0.49

1.86

5.95

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.03

0.01

0.16

Free cash flow

1.3

-0.46

1.88

6.11

Equity raised

2.34

1.96

1.28

1.74

Investing

0

-0.23

0.02

0.02

Financing

0.64

2.04

2.61

0.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.26

Net in cash

4.28

3.3

5.79

8.2

