Shiva Granito Export Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.47
0.64
0.31
Depreciation
-0.62
-1.09
-1.3
-1.54
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.19
-0.3
1.25
Working capital
2.02
0.32
2.83
5.94
Other operating items
Operating
1.23
-0.49
1.86
5.95
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.03
0.01
0.16
Free cash flow
1.3
-0.46
1.88
6.11
Equity raised
2.34
1.96
1.28
1.74
Investing
0
-0.23
0.02
0.02
Financing
0.64
2.04
2.61
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.26
Net in cash
4.28
3.3
5.79
8.2
