Shiva Granito Export Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.39
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.47

15.45

21.34

19.07

yoy growth (%)

-6.33

-27.58

11.88

274.86

Raw materials

-10.26

-8.71

-15.49

-13.39

As % of sales

70.9

56.37

72.59

70.2

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.46

-1.41

-1.27

As % of sales

7.62

9.49

6.62

6.67

Other costs

-1.73

-3.1

-1.96

-1.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.01

20.06

9.21

8.42

Operating profit

1.36

2.17

2.46

2.8

OPM

9.45

14.06

11.56

14.69

Depreciation

-0.62

-1.09

-1.3

-1.54

Interest expense

-1.07

-0.72

-0.58

-1.01

Other income

0.48

0.11

0.06

0.07

Profit before tax

0.15

0.47

0.64

0.31

Taxes

-0.31

-0.19

-0.3

1.25

Tax rate

-201.49

-40.81

-47.53

403.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

0.27

0.33

1.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

0.27

0.33

1.56

yoy growth (%)

-157.56

-17

-78.5

-346.85

NPM

-1.11

1.8

1.57

8.21

