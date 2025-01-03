Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.47
15.45
21.34
19.07
yoy growth (%)
-6.33
-27.58
11.88
274.86
Raw materials
-10.26
-8.71
-15.49
-13.39
As % of sales
70.9
56.37
72.59
70.2
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.46
-1.41
-1.27
As % of sales
7.62
9.49
6.62
6.67
Other costs
-1.73
-3.1
-1.96
-1.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.01
20.06
9.21
8.42
Operating profit
1.36
2.17
2.46
2.8
OPM
9.45
14.06
11.56
14.69
Depreciation
-0.62
-1.09
-1.3
-1.54
Interest expense
-1.07
-0.72
-0.58
-1.01
Other income
0.48
0.11
0.06
0.07
Profit before tax
0.15
0.47
0.64
0.31
Taxes
-0.31
-0.19
-0.3
1.25
Tax rate
-201.49
-40.81
-47.53
403.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
0.27
0.33
1.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
0.27
0.33
1.56
yoy growth (%)
-157.56
-17
-78.5
-346.85
NPM
-1.11
1.8
1.57
8.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.