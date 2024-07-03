Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹19.5
Prev. Close₹19.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.31
Day's High₹20.39
Day's Low₹19.5
52 Week's High₹23
52 Week's Low₹8.44
Book Value₹11.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.95
P/E36.41
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.22
13.22
13.22
13.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.81
-6.59
1.02
0.92
Net Worth
15.03
6.63
14.24
14.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.47
15.45
21.34
19.07
yoy growth (%)
-6.33
-27.58
11.88
274.86
Raw materials
-10.26
-8.71
-15.49
-13.39
As % of sales
70.9
56.37
72.59
70.2
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.46
-1.41
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.47
0.64
0.31
Depreciation
-0.62
-1.09
-1.3
-1.54
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.19
-0.3
1.25
Working capital
2.02
0.32
2.83
5.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.33
-27.58
11.88
274.86
Op profit growth
-37.04
-11.95
-11.92
1,150.36
EBIT growth
2.89
-2.27
-7.59
-717.21
Net profit growth
-157.56
-17
-78.5
-346.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rachna Upadhyay
Independent Director
Chanchal Nuwal
Independent Director
Vishal Jain
Managing Director
Abhinav Upadhyay.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shiva Granito Export Ltd
Summary
Shiva Granito Export Limited (Formerly known as Shiva Export Co Ltd) is a premier exporter of all kind of Marble and Granite to all major parts of the world. It played a role of dominant player in the market for more than a decade . The Group decided to extend its operation by entering in the manufacturing of the Engineered Quartz Stone Slabs. Companys products are CE Certified (European Standards). The Company started exports of Granite Blocks from the year 2007. In 2012, it purchased Plant & Machinery from China & Manufacturing Plant and began the production in 2014. At present, the Company has manufacturing plant for Engineered Quartz Stone Slabs, different grade of Resins, Quartz Powder and Statues.
Read More
The Shiva Granito Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is ₹26.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is 36.41 and 1.79 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Granito Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is ₹8.44 and ₹23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shiva Granito Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.51%, 3 Years at 88.38%, 1 Year at 114.86%, 6 Month at 41.60%, 3 Month at 44.61% and 1 Month at 8.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.