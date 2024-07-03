Summary

Shiva Granito Export Limited (Formerly known as Shiva Export Co Ltd) is a premier exporter of all kind of Marble and Granite to all major parts of the world. It played a role of dominant player in the market for more than a decade . The Group decided to extend its operation by entering in the manufacturing of the Engineered Quartz Stone Slabs. Companys products are CE Certified (European Standards). The Company started exports of Granite Blocks from the year 2007. In 2012, it purchased Plant & Machinery from China & Manufacturing Plant and began the production in 2014. At present, the Company has manufacturing plant for Engineered Quartz Stone Slabs, different grade of Resins, Quartz Powder and Statues.

