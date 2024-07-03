iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Granito Export Ltd Share Price

20.39
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.5
  • Day's High20.39
  • 52 Wk High23
  • Prev. Close19.42
  • Day's Low19.5
  • 52 Wk Low 8.44
  • Turnover (lac)16.31
  • P/E36.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.36
  • EPS0.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiva Granito Export Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

19.5

Prev. Close

19.42

Turnover(Lac.)

16.31

Day's High

20.39

Day's Low

19.5

52 Week's High

23

52 Week's Low

8.44

Book Value

11.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.95

P/E

36.41

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0

Shiva Granito Export Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shiva Granito Export Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shiva Granito Export Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.45%

Non-Promoter- 55.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiva Granito Export Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.22

13.22

13.22

13.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.81

-6.59

1.02

0.92

Net Worth

15.03

6.63

14.24

14.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.47

15.45

21.34

19.07

yoy growth (%)

-6.33

-27.58

11.88

274.86

Raw materials

-10.26

-8.71

-15.49

-13.39

As % of sales

70.9

56.37

72.59

70.2

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.46

-1.41

-1.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.47

0.64

0.31

Depreciation

-0.62

-1.09

-1.3

-1.54

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.19

-0.3

1.25

Working capital

2.02

0.32

2.83

5.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.33

-27.58

11.88

274.86

Op profit growth

-37.04

-11.95

-11.92

1,150.36

EBIT growth

2.89

-2.27

-7.59

-717.21

Net profit growth

-157.56

-17

-78.5

-346.85

No Record Found

Shiva Granito Export Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiva Granito Export Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rachna Upadhyay

Independent Director

Chanchal Nuwal

Independent Director

Vishal Jain

Managing Director

Abhinav Upadhyay.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiva Granito Export Ltd

Summary

Shiva Granito Export Limited (Formerly known as Shiva Export Co Ltd) is a premier exporter of all kind of Marble and Granite to all major parts of the world. It played a role of dominant player in the market for more than a decade . The Group decided to extend its operation by entering in the manufacturing of the Engineered Quartz Stone Slabs. Companys products are CE Certified (European Standards). The Company started exports of Granite Blocks from the year 2007. In 2012, it purchased Plant & Machinery from China & Manufacturing Plant and began the production in 2014. At present, the Company has manufacturing plant for Engineered Quartz Stone Slabs, different grade of Resins, Quartz Powder and Statues.
Company FAQs

What is the Shiva Granito Export Ltd share price today?

The Shiva Granito Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Granito Export Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is ₹26.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is 36.41 and 1.79 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiva Granito Export Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Granito Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is ₹8.44 and ₹23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiva Granito Export Ltd?

Shiva Granito Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.51%, 3 Years at 88.38%, 1 Year at 114.86%, 6 Month at 41.60%, 3 Month at 44.61% and 1 Month at 8.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiva Granito Export Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiva Granito Export Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.54 %

