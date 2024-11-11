iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Granito Export Ltd EGM

22.35
(1.41%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shiva Granito CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Oct 20248 Nov 2024
Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the November 08, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur, Rajasthan, 313001. This is to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company was held today i.e. Friday, November 08, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. (IST) at the Registered office Please Find Attached, Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (Poll+E-Voting) of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 08th November 2024 issued by Shri Mohit Vanawat, Practicing Company Secretary. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Shiva Granito: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Granito Export Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.