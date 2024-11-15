iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Granito Export Ltd Board Meeting

22.04
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shiva Granito CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 15.11.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved: Kindly take the same for your records. Enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Kindly take the same for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) In respect to the Communication received from exchange in respect to 1 day Delay in filing Financial Result as on 30th September, 2024, We are hereby submitting the reason for delay in submitting the Financial Results with delay. Kindly consider it and take it to your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202426 Sep 2024
Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for issuance of equity warrants by way of a preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the same business that was intimated to the exchange in respect to the Board Meeting, scheduled to be held today i.e. 03.10. 2024 vide the letter submitted on 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on October 10, 2024 at its registered office at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur, Rajasthan, 313001, have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 31.08.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the re-appointment of the following were considered, discussed and approved: Kindly take the same for your records.
Board Meeting22 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 22.06.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the board considered, discussed and approved the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record We are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results and Audit Report for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8 Bhatt Ji Ki Baari Udaipur Rajasthan 313001 to consider and approve amongst other items of the agenda We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30.05.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the following matters were considered and discussed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e 28th February, 2024 at a shorter notice at the registered office of the Company to appoint Company Secretary & Compliance Office of the Company along with other items of the agenda.

Shiva Granito: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Granito Export Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.