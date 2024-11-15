Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 15.11.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved: Kindly take the same for your records. Enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Kindly take the same for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) In respect to the Communication received from exchange in respect to 1 day Delay in filing Financial Result as on 30th September, 2024, We are hereby submitting the reason for delay in submitting the Financial Results with delay. Kindly consider it and take it to your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for issuance of equity warrants by way of a preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the same business that was intimated to the exchange in respect to the Board Meeting, scheduled to be held today i.e. 03.10. 2024 vide the letter submitted on 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on October 10, 2024 at its registered office at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur, Rajasthan, 313001, have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 31.08.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the re-appointment of the following were considered, discussed and approved: Kindly take the same for your records.

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 22.06.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the board considered, discussed and approved the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record We are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results and Audit Report for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Shiva Granito Export Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8 Bhatt Ji Ki Baari Udaipur Rajasthan 313001 to consider and approve amongst other items of the agenda We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30.05.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8, Bhatt Ji Ki Baari, Udaipur Rajasthan-313001 India wherein the following matters were considered and discussed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024