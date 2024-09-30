|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to regulation 30, read with Para A , PArt A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find attached summary of the proceedings of the 9th AGM of the Company held on Monday i.e 30th September, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Consolidated Scrutinizers Report(Poll+ Remote E-Voting) of the 09th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2024 issued by Shri Mohit Vanawat, Practicing Company Secretary. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
