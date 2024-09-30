iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Granito Export Ltd AGM

22.04
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shiva Granito CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to regulation 30, read with Para A , PArt A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find attached summary of the proceedings of the 9th AGM of the Company held on Monday i.e 30th September, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Consolidated Scrutinizers Report(Poll+ Remote E-Voting) of the 09th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2024 issued by Shri Mohit Vanawat, Practicing Company Secretary. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

