Shivamshree Businesses Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.12
0.02
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
0.08
1.06
0.93
-0.38
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
0.93
0.87
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0
-1.36
-0.11
0.02
Free cash flow
0.03
-0.42
0.76
-0.21
Equity raised
-0.71
-0.65
-0.78
-1.08
Investing
0
0
-0.5
0.5
Financing
0.23
0.12
0.29
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.44
-0.96
-0.23
-0.79
