iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.21
(4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivamshree Businesses Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.26

0.94

8.42

7.16

yoy growth (%)

-72.25

-88.83

17.68

820.96

Raw materials

-0.22

-0.84

-8.15

-6.62

As % of sales

85.4

89.39

96.73

92.48

Employee costs

0

-0.09

-0.08

-0.18

As % of sales

0

9.87

1.04

2.62

Other costs

-0.08

-0.11

-0.11

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.7

11.8

1.32

2.21

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.1

0.07

0.19

OPM

-18.1

-11.07

0.89

2.67

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

0

Other income

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.12

0.02

0.18

Taxes

0.01

0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

-29.4

-20.57

-120.04

-17.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.1

0

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.1

0

0.15

yoy growth (%)

-62.31

2,296.65

-102.81

1,613.64

NPM

-14.62

-10.76

-0.05

2.09

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivamshree Businesses Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.