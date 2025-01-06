Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.26
0.94
8.42
7.16
yoy growth (%)
-72.25
-88.83
17.68
820.96
Raw materials
-0.22
-0.84
-8.15
-6.62
As % of sales
85.4
89.39
96.73
92.48
Employee costs
0
-0.09
-0.08
-0.18
As % of sales
0
9.87
1.04
2.62
Other costs
-0.08
-0.11
-0.11
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.7
11.8
1.32
2.21
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.1
0.07
0.19
OPM
-18.1
-11.07
0.89
2.67
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
0
Other income
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.12
0.02
0.18
Taxes
0.01
0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax rate
-29.4
-20.57
-120.04
-17.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.1
0
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.1
0
0.15
yoy growth (%)
-62.31
2,296.65
-102.81
1,613.64
NPM
-14.62
-10.76
-0.05
2.09
