iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd Share Price

1.16
(4.50%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.16
  • Day's High1.16
  • 52 Wk High1,016
  • Prev. Close1.11
  • Day's Low1.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0.72
  • Turnover (lac)3.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

1.16

Prev. Close

1.11

Turnover(Lac.)

3.65

Day's High

1.16

Day's Low

1.16

52 Week's High

1,016

52 Week's Low

0.72

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.18

-0.17

-0.12

-0.39

Net Worth

4.39

4.4

4.45

4.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.26

0.94

8.42

7.16

yoy growth (%)

-72.25

-88.83

17.68

820.96

Raw materials

-0.22

-0.84

-8.15

-6.62

As % of sales

85.4

89.39

96.73

92.48

Employee costs

0

-0.09

-0.08

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.12

0.02

0.18

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

-0.01

Tax paid

0.01

0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

0.08

1.06

0.93

-0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.25

-88.83

17.68

820.96

Op profit growth

-54.62

-238.69

-60.76

919.54

EBIT growth

-76.36

-259.92

-69.6

909.06

Net profit growth

-62.31

2,296.65

-102.81

1,613.64

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shivamshree Businesses Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Prafulbhai Bavishiya

Executive Director & MD

Shaileshbhai Bavishiya

Non Executive Director

Arunaben Prafulkumar Bavishiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Himatlal Trivedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Bhavanbahi Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivamshree Businesses Ltd

Summary

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd (Erstwhile known as Siddarth Businesses Limited) was incorporated on 12th May 1983. The Shareholders of the Company had passed the Special Resolution at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th April, 2016, for change in name of the Company from Siddarth Businesses Limited to Shivamshree Businesses Limited and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) issued the Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name of the Company with effect from 12th May, 2016. At present, theCompany isengaged in the business oftrading of Animal Feeds andConsultancy.The Company provides Project Management Consultancy (PMC) by supporting its customers business objectives and consistently delivering projects with outstanding safety and environmental performance that meet cost, schedule and quality targets. It apply PMC best practices and management skills developed on many completed projects, to assist customers in achieving their business objectives.The Company has evolved as one of the Indias renowned real estate developer. Keeping up with the new trends in market, it caters to the mid-income consumer luxury homes which are within easy reach of consumers. The projects adhere to the highest standards of purity, strength and quality from raw material to final structure.The Company has taken dynamic business model in line with globalization plans. It now market a full suite of services i.e. Solar Energy, Consultancy, Trading, Import-Export and Real Estate, giv
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shivamshree Businesses Ltd share price today?

The Shivamshree Businesses Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is ₹5.30 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is 0 and 1.26 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivamshree Businesses Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is ₹0.72 and ₹1016 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd?

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 54.67% and 1 Month at 19.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivamshree Businesses Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.