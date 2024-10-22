Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹1.16
Prev. Close₹1.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.65
Day's High₹1.16
Day's Low₹1.16
52 Week's High₹1,016
52 Week's Low₹0.72
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.17
-0.12
-0.39
Net Worth
4.39
4.4
4.45
4.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.26
0.94
8.42
7.16
yoy growth (%)
-72.25
-88.83
17.68
820.96
Raw materials
-0.22
-0.84
-8.15
-6.62
As % of sales
85.4
89.39
96.73
92.48
Employee costs
0
-0.09
-0.08
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.12
0.02
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
0.08
1.06
0.93
-0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.25
-88.83
17.68
820.96
Op profit growth
-54.62
-238.69
-60.76
919.54
EBIT growth
-76.36
-259.92
-69.6
909.06
Net profit growth
-62.31
2,296.65
-102.81
1,613.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Prafulbhai Bavishiya
Executive Director & MD
Shaileshbhai Bavishiya
Non Executive Director
Arunaben Prafulkumar Bavishiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Himatlal Trivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Bhavanbahi Chauhan
Reports by Shivamshree Businesses Ltd
Summary
Shivamshree Businesses Ltd (Erstwhile known as Siddarth Businesses Limited) was incorporated on 12th May 1983. The Shareholders of the Company had passed the Special Resolution at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th April, 2016, for change in name of the Company from Siddarth Businesses Limited to Shivamshree Businesses Limited and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) issued the Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name of the Company with effect from 12th May, 2016. At present, theCompany isengaged in the business oftrading of Animal Feeds andConsultancy.The Company provides Project Management Consultancy (PMC) by supporting its customers business objectives and consistently delivering projects with outstanding safety and environmental performance that meet cost, schedule and quality targets. It apply PMC best practices and management skills developed on many completed projects, to assist customers in achieving their business objectives.The Company has evolved as one of the Indias renowned real estate developer. Keeping up with the new trends in market, it caters to the mid-income consumer luxury homes which are within easy reach of consumers. The projects adhere to the highest standards of purity, strength and quality from raw material to final structure.The Company has taken dynamic business model in line with globalization plans. It now market a full suite of services i.e. Solar Energy, Consultancy, Trading, Import-Export and Real Estate, giv
Read More
The Shivamshree Businesses Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is ₹5.30 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is 0 and 1.26 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivamshree Businesses Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivamshree Businesses Ltd is ₹0.72 and ₹1016 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Shivamshree Businesses Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 54.67% and 1 Month at 19.59%.
