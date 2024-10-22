Summary

Shivamshree Businesses Ltd (Erstwhile known as Siddarth Businesses Limited) was incorporated on 12th May 1983. The Shareholders of the Company had passed the Special Resolution at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th April, 2016, for change in name of the Company from Siddarth Businesses Limited to Shivamshree Businesses Limited and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) issued the Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name of the Company with effect from 12th May, 2016. At present, theCompany isengaged in the business oftrading of Animal Feeds andConsultancy.The Company provides Project Management Consultancy (PMC) by supporting its customers business objectives and consistently delivering projects with outstanding safety and environmental performance that meet cost, schedule and quality targets. It apply PMC best practices and management skills developed on many completed projects, to assist customers in achieving their business objectives.The Company has evolved as one of the Indias renowned real estate developer. Keeping up with the new trends in market, it caters to the mid-income consumer luxury homes which are within easy reach of consumers. The projects adhere to the highest standards of purity, strength and quality from raw material to final structure.The Company has taken dynamic business model in line with globalization plans. It now market a full suite of services i.e. Solar Energy, Consultancy, Trading, Import-Export and Real Estate, giv

