|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 24/09/2024 we submit herewith proceeding of The Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Clarification on delayed submission of the proceedings of 41st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) The voting results of the business transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 24th September, 2024 at 02:00 PM through VC/OAVM in the prescribed format along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
