|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Shivamshree Businesses Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024) Rectified Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with limited review report for the Quarter and half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for AGM related Agendas.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Shivamshree Businesses Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Shivamshree Businesses Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st march, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024) Revised outcome For The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Shivamshree Businesses Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and nine months ended On December 31st 2023. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024) Ref : Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 05th February, 2024 With reference to the Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company which was held on 5th February, 2024 at 4:00 p.m, this is to inform you that due to Clerical and typographical error while filing of the Outcome of the Board Meeting and Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 Decemer,2023, the Face value of Equity Shares of the Company was wrongly mentioned as Face value of Rs. 10 each which should be read as Face value of Rs. 1 each and thus we are filing revised outcome for the same with the confirmation that the Face value should be read as Rs. 1 each for Quarter Ended on December 2023. Please find herewith attached revised outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company which is as follows:- Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Monday, 05th day of February, 2024 (which commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:35 p.m. inter alia, has approved/ noted the following 1. Approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31,2023: Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result as per Indian Accounting Standards {IND AS) for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (enclosed herewith). 2. Noting of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023: The Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors took note of the same (enclosed herewith). We request you to please take the above information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 09.03.2024)
