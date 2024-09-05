Your Directors are pleased to present their Annual Report on the Business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Results

The financial performance of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Sales 3.40 1.95 Other Income - - Total Income 3.40 1.95 Total Expenses 3.93 2.71 Profit/(Loss) (0.53) (0.76) (-) Finance Cost - - Profit/(Loss)Before Tax (0.53) (0.76) Tax (-) Current Tax - - (+) Deferred Tax - - Net Profit After Tax (0.53) (0.76)

Business Performance and Segment Reporting

The Company is carrying on trading activities on a modest scale. The turnover of the Company has increased to Rs. 3.40 Lacs (previous year Rs.1.95), however the company has made Loss of Rs. (0.53) Lacs (previous year loss was Rs. 0.76 Lacs).

Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

To avoid duplication between the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year, we present below a composite summary of performance of the various business & functions of the Company.

Industry Overview:

The trend in slowdown in global growth continued during the year. India was the fastest growing large economy with a stable currency that performed better than the most emerging market currencies. If the industry players manage to restructure their operations as per the new realities, success will not be very hard to find now. The Company diversified its activities into trading activities of textiles, electronics, commodities and consumer goods. The Company was into trading activities in textiles products before the aforementioned amendment.

Business Overview:

The present business activities of the Company are trading in textiles products. The Company has changed its main object & diversified into trading activities in textiles; electronics; mobiles & its accessories; commodities & consumer goods. The management is confident of new business activities and it intends to raise further capital for its new business activities. Initially, these activities will be carried in and around Mumbai.

Adequacy of Internal Control:

The Company has robust internal control systems in place which are commensurate with the size and nature of the business. The internal controls are aligned with statutory requirements and designed to safeguard the assets of the Company. The internal control systems are complemented by various Management Information System (MIS) reports covering all areas. Increased attention is given to auto generation of MIS reports as against manual reports to take care of possible human errors or alteration of data. The Management reviews and strengthens the controls periodically.

Human Resource Development:

The Company recognizes the importance of Human Resource as a key asset instrumental in its growth. The Company believes in acquisition, retention and betterment of talented team players. With the philosophy of inclusive growth, the Company has redefined its performance management system. The new system focuses on progression of individual employees together with organizational goals. Under the new system increased thrust will be on job rotation and multi-skilling.

Manpower:

The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them.

Segment-Wise Performance:

The Company is into single reportable segment only.

Compliance:

The Compliance function of the Company is responsible for independently ensuring that operating and business units comply with regulatory and internal guidelines. The Compliance Department of the Company is continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of compliance functions in accordance with the directives issued by regulators, the Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Compliance Policy. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the performance of the Compliance Department and the status of compliance with regulatory/internal guidelines on a periodic basis.

New Instructions/Guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities were disseminated across the Company to ensure that the business and functional units operate within the boundaries set by regulators and that compliance risks are suitably monitored and mitigated in course of their activities and processes.

Cautionary Statement:

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like anticipate, believe, estimate intend, will, expect and other similar expressions are intended to identify "Forward Looking Statements." The company assumes no responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors does not recommend any Dividend for the year under review

Subsidiary Companies:

The Company does not have any subsidiary Company.

Share Capital:

The Company has not changed its capital structure during 2023-24.

Reserves:

No amount has been transferred as the company has made loss of Rs (0.53).

Acceptance of Fixed Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits from general public within the purview of Section 73, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rule, 2014, during the year under review.

Particulars of Contract or Arrangement with Related Party:

There is no transaction with Related Party which requires disclosure under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. There being no material related party transactions as defined under Regulation 23 of the

SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, there are no details to be disclosed in Form AOC – 2 in that regard.

The policy on materiality of related party transactions and also on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Company website. All related party transactions which were entered into during the year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and did not attract provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and were also not material related party transactions under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. There are no materials transactions entered into with related parties, during the period under review, which may have had any potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 26(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, senior personnel made periodical disclosures to the Board relating to all material financial and commercial transactions, where they had or were deemed to have had personal interest that might have been in potential conflict with the interest of the Company & same was nil.

Loans, Investment and Guarantees by the Company:

There is no loan given, investment made, guarantee given or security provided by the Company to any entity under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Particulars of Investment made/loan given under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

Internal Financial Controls:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observations has been received from the Auditor of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Disclosures under Section 134(3) (I) of the Companies Act, 2013:

No material changes and commitments which could affect the Company financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report, except as disclosed elsewhere in this report.

Directors:

There is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the year under review.

Mr. Rajesh Vinayak Dudhwadkar, Director, retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

Directors Remuneration Policy

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a Remuneration policy, providing criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and a policy on remuneration for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The detailed Remuneration policy is placed on the Companys website.

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The audited financial statement of the Company prepared in accordance with relevant Accounting Standards (AS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India forms part of this Annual Report. The Compliance Officer will make these documents available upon receipt of a request from any member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. These documents will also be available for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company during working hours up to the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Declarations by Independent Director:

Pursuant to the provisions of Sub-Section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfill the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors:

M/s. Tejas Nadkarni & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. 135197W), Mumbai, is the Auditor of the Company and is retiring in this AGM and offering for reappointment for further period of five years, subject to approval in the AGM.

Auditors Report:

The observations and comments furnished by the Auditors in their report read together with the notes to Accounts are self- explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

1. In accordance with the requirement of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company confirms:

2. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

3. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

4. That the Directors have taken sufficient and proper care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting material fraud and other irregularities. 5. That the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis. 6. There are no material changes & commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate & the date of the report.

7. There are proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

8. That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

9. Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by 2013 the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors, and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24.

Annual Evaluation by the Board of Its Own Performance, Its Committees and Individual Directors:

The Board of Directors of the Company has initiated and put in place evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual Directors. The result of the evaluation is satisfactory and adequate and meets the requirement of the Company. Information on the manner in which the annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committee and individual Directors is given below.

Risk Management:

During the year, Management of the Company evaluated the existing Risk Management Policy of the Company to make it more focused in identifying and prioritizing the risks, role of various executives in monitoring & mitigation of risk and reporting process. Its aim is to enhance shareholders value and provide an optimum risk-reward tradeoff. The Risk Management Policy has been reviewed and found adequate to the requirements of the Company and approved by the Board. The Management evaluated various risks and that there is no element of risk identified that may threaten the existence of the Company.

Secretarial Audit Report

A Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 in prescribed form duly audited by the Practicing Company Secretary Chirag Jain, Mumbai is annexed herewith and forming part of the report.

Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the extract of annual return is annexed herewith and forming part of the report. (Annexure – I)

Corporate Governance

The report on Corporate Governance as required by, SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company as its paid-up capital is below the threshold limit specified by it. However, report on Corporate Governance as required by the Companies Act, 2013 is given below to the extent it is applicable and the Company has complied with all the statutory and regulatory requirements as stipulated in the applicable laws.

All Board members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the year 2023-24. A declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director of the Company is contained in this Annual Report. The Managing Director have certified to the Board with regard to the financial statements and other matters as required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company is managed by well- qualified professionals. All directors are suitably qualified, experienced and competent. The members of the Board of Directors are persons with considerable experience and expertise in Audit, Accounts, Finance, Administration and Marketing. The Company is benefitted by the experience and skills of the Board of Directors. The Independent Directors have made disclosures to the Board confirming that there are no material, financial and/or commercial transactions between them and the company which could have potential conflict of interest with the company at large. The Company has a Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management personnel. The code is available on the official website of the http://amarkantaktraders.com/

CODE OF CONDUCT

Regulations 17(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, requires listed Companies to lay down a Code of Conduct for its Directors and Senior Management, incorporating duties of a Directors as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013. The Board has adopted a Code of Conduct for all Directors and Senior Management of the Company and the same has been placed on Companys website.

MAXIMUM TENURE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The maximum tenure of Independent Directors is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

FORMAL LETTER OF APPOINTMENT TO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company issues a formal letter of appointment to Independent Directors in the manner as provided in the Companies Act, 2013. As per Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are placed on the Companys website.

DIRECTORS INTEREST IN THE COMPANY

Sometime, the Company does enter into contracts with companies in which some of the Directors of the Company are interested as director or member. However, these contracts are in the ordinary course of the Companys business without giving any specific weight age to them. Directors regularly make full disclosures to the Board of Directors regarding the nature of their interest in the companies in which they are directors or members. Full particulars of contracts entered with companies in which directors are directly or indirectly concerned or interested are entered in the Register of Contracts maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the same is placed in every Board Meeting for the noting of the Directors.

RESPONSIBILITIES & FUNCTIONS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the listed entity shall have the following responsibilities:

(i) Disclosure of information:

(1) Members of Board of Directors and key managerial personnel shall disclose to the Board of directors whether they, directly, indirectly, or on behalf of third parties, have a Material interest in any transaction or matter directly affecting the listed entity.

(2) The Board of Directors and senior management shall conduct themselves so as to meet the expectations of operational transparency to stakeholders while at the same time maintaining confidentiality of information in order to foster a culture of good decision-making.

(ii) Key functions of the Board of Director

(1) Reviewing and guiding corporate strategy, major plans of action, risk policy, annual budgets and business plans, setting performance objectives, monitoring implementation and corporate performance, and overseeing major capital expenditures, acquisitions and divestments.

(2) Monitoring the effectiveness of the listed entitys governance practices and making changes as needed.

(3) Selecting, compensating, monitoring and, when necessary, replacing key managerial Personnel and overseeing succession planning.

(4) Aligning key managerial personnel and remuneration of board of directors with the longer term interests of the listed entity and its shareholders.

(5) Ensuring a transparent nomination process to the board of directors with the diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the board of Directors.

(6) Monitoring and managing potential conflicts of interest of management, members of the Board of Directors and shareholders, including misuse of corporate assets and abuse in related party transactions.

(7) Ensuring the integrity of the listed entitys accounting and financial reporting systems, including the independent audit, and that appropriate systems of control are in place, in particular, systems for risk management, financial and operational control, and compliance with the law and relevant standards.

(8) Overseeing the process of disclosure and communications.

(9) Monitoring and reviewing Board of Directors evaluation framework.

(iii) Other responsibilities:

1. The Board of Directors shall provide strategic guidance to the listed entity, ensure effective monitoring of the management and shall be accountable to the listed entity and the shareholders.

2. The Board of Directors shall set a corporate culture and the values by which executives throughout a group shall behave.

3. Members of the Board of Directors shall act on a fully informed basis, in good faith, with due diligence and care, and in the best interest of the listed entity and the shareholders.

4. The Board of Directors shall encourage continuing directors training to ensure that the members of Board of Directors are kept up-to-date.

5. Where decisions of the Board of Directors may affect different shareholder groups differently, the Board of Directors shall treat all shareholders fairly.

6. The Board of Directors shall maintain high ethical standards and shall take into account the interests of stakeholders.

7. The Board of Directors shall exercise objective independent judgment on corporate affairs.

8. The Board of Directors shall consider assigning a sufficient number of non- executive members of the Board of Directors capable of exercising independent judgment to tasks where there is a potential for conflict of interest.

9. The Board of Directors shall ensure that, while rightly encouraging positive thinking, these do not result in over-optimism that either leads to significant risks not being recognized or exposes the listed entity to excessive risk.

10. The Board of Directors shall have ability to ‘step back to assist executive management by challenging the assumptions underlying: strategy, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions), risk appetite, exposures and the key areas of the listed entitys focus.

11. When committees of the Board of Directors are established, their mandate, composition and working procedures shall be well defined and disclosed by the Board of Directors.

12. Members of the Board of Directors shall be able to commit themselves effectively to their responsibilities.

13. In order to fulfill their responsibilities, members of the Board of Directors shall have access to accurate, relevant and timely information.

14. The Board of Directors and senior management shall facilitate the independent Directors to perform their role effectively as a member of the Board of Directors and also a member of a committee of Board of Directors.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, and that of its Committees and individual directors. Manner in which such formal annual evaluation was made by the Board is given below:

- Performance evaluation criteria for Board, Committees of the Board and Directors were approved by the Board at its meeting. The criteria are placed on the Companys website http://amarkantaktraders.com/

- The report of performance evaluation so arrived at was then noted and discussed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board at their meetings held.

Under law, as per the report of performance evaluation, the Board shall determine, inter alia, whether to continue the term of appointment of the independent director. During the year under review, there was no occasion to decide on the continuance of the term of appointment of any of the independent directors and hence, the question of taking a decision on their re-appointment did not arise.

DETAILS OF REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS

The Company has no stock option plans for the directors and hence, it does not form part of the remuneration package payable to any executive and/or non-executive director. During the year under review, none of the directors was paid any performance-linked incentive. In 2023-24, the Company did not advance any loans to any of the non-executive directors, and/or Managing Director. Details of remuneration paid/payable to directors during 2023-24 are provided in an annexure to the Directors Report in section VI (B) of Form MGT-9, i.e. extract of the Annual Return.

COMPLIANCES REGARDING INSIDER TRADING

The Company had in place a ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Corporate Disclosure Practices, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, as amended. These regulations have been substituted by SEBI with a new set of Regulations, which have come into effect from 15 May 2015. The said codes are being adhered to the Code referred to in (a) above is placed on the Companys website http://amarkantaktraders.com/

FAMILIARIZATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of familiarization program for Independent Directors have been disclosed on website of the Company. In addition to the extensive induction and training provided as part of the familiarization program, the Independent Directors are also taken through various business and functional sessions in the Board meetings including the Board meetings to discuss strategy. The details of Directors induction and familiarization are available on the Companys website.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorptions and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information relating to the conservation of energy, technology absorption foreign exchange earnings and outgo under provisions of 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, considering the nature of its business activities. Further the Company has not earned nor spends foreign exchange during the year under review.

Significant and Material Orders Passed By the Regulators or Courts

During the year under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which may impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

Proceedings under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no proceedings that were filed by the Company or against the Company, which are pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other Courts.

Presentation of Financial Statements

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been disclosed as per Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

Statutory Disclosures

A copy of audited financial statements of the said Companies will be made available to the members of the Company, seeking such information at any point of time. A cash flow statement for the year 2023-24 is attached to the Balance Sheet. Pursuant to the legislation ‘Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 introduced by the Government of India, the Company has a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. There was no case reported during the year under review under the said policy.

Details as required under the provisions of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial

Personnel), Rules, 2014, are placed on the Companys website, i.e. http://amarkantaktraders.com/ as an Annexure to the Director Report. Details as required under the provisions of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014, are placed on the Companys website, i.e. http:// amarkantaktraders.com/ as an Annexure to the Director Report. A physical copy of the same will be made available to any shareholders on request. A cash flow statement for the year 2023-24 is attached with the Balance-Sheet.

Acknowledgement

The Directors take this opportunity to thank the Financial Institutions, Banks, Business Associates, Central and State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities, Stock Exchanges and all the various stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the Company and look forward to their continued support in future.

The Company thanks all of the employees for their contribution to the Companys performance. The Company applauds all the employees for their superior levels of competence, dedication and commitment to your Company.