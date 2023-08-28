Shivamshree Businesses Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

• INDUSTRIAL STURCTURE: The Company is in business of trading of Dairy Products and Electric power generation using solar energy. However Competition in the industry is continuously increasing. Further, the Company has also set its vision in global market to supply products related to dairy and solar energy.

• OVERVIEW:

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and Indian AS in the India. The management of the company accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present the companys state of affairs and profit for the year.

• THREATS & COMPETITION:

Competition in the domestic market has intensified and forced the players to adopt aggressive marketing strategy and promotional campaigns to capture and protect their market shares. The Company has the plans to penetrate better in to world market, especially through the customer retention and business development in the regions which have not been tapped.

• SEGMENT WISE AND PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company operates within a business segment i.e. Dairy Products and Electric power generation using solar energy. Hence, Segment/Product wise report is not given separately.

• RISK AND CONCERN:

The risk management function is integral to the company and its objectives includes ensuring that critical risk are identified continuously, monitored and managed effectively in order to protect the companys business.

However, the changes in the tax laws, Government policies and regulatory requirement might affect the companys business. Uncontrolled variation in price of input materials could impact the companys profitability to the extent that the same are not absorbed by the market through price increase and/or could have a negative impact on the demand in the market.

The management has already taken initiatives in advance for mitigating the above mentioned risk and concerns/challenges. The company has taken major initiatives like strong marketing efforts, focus on cost reduction through inventory management techniques and retain talented employees etc.

• OUTLOOK:

The profit margins in the industry are under pressure. However, the Company has taken remedial measures. The Company is confident to meet the challenges with its strength in marketing network, its strategic planning, Research & Development productivity improvement and cost reduction exercise.

• INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Efforts on the internal control systems.

• HUMAN RESOURCE: Your Company firmly believes that employees are the most valuable assets and key players of business success and sustained growth. Various employee benefits, recreational and team building efforts are made to enhance employee skills, motivation as also to foster team spirit. Industrial relations were cordial throughout the year.

• HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION:

Your Company has complied with all the applicable environmental laws and labour laws. The Company has been complying with the relevant laws and has been taking all necessary measures to protect the environment and maximize worker protection and safety.

• CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.