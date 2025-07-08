iifl-logo
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

599.95
(-1.65%)
Feb 8, 2024|04:01:00 PM

No Records Found

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

610

Prev. Close

610

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

610

Day's Low

553.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10,286.74

Face Value

6

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:48 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,672.85

93.874,01,372.752,000.460.967,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,931.8

83.31,84,017.516670.432,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,488.15

24.971,20,199.041,485.41.084,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,323.45

59.441,12,475.64740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,283.9

19.911,07,151.951,200.70.625,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Plot No 6011,

GIDC,

Gujarat - 393002

Tel: 91-2646-227777

Website: http://www.ganeshremedies.com

Email: investors@ganeshremedies.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹599.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0.63 Cr. as of 08 Feb ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.06 as of 08 Feb ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Feb ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup?

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 364.18%, 6 Month at 89.74%, 3 Month at 38.88% and 1 Month at 7.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

