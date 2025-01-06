Shree Metalloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.39
0.38
0.19
0.21
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.12
0
-0.06
-0.02
Working capital
-1.63
3.7
-4.64
-0.82
Other operating items
Operating
-1.59
3.86
-4.73
-0.85
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.18
0.05
Free cash flow
-1.59
3.86
-4.55
-0.8
Equity raised
4.3
3.52
3.12
2.62
Investing
0.01
0
-0.03
0.01
Financing
-2
3.05
-5.43
-1.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.72
10.43
-6.88
0.7
