Shree Metalloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.55
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shree Metalloys FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.39

0.38

0.19

0.21

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.12

0

-0.06

-0.02

Working capital

-1.63

3.7

-4.64

-0.82

Other operating items

Operating

-1.59

3.86

-4.73

-0.85

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.18

0.05

Free cash flow

-1.59

3.86

-4.55

-0.8

Equity raised

4.3

3.52

3.12

2.62

Investing

0.01

0

-0.03

0.01

Financing

-2

3.05

-5.43

-1.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.72

10.43

-6.88

0.7

