Shree Metalloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.5
(2.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Metalloys Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

48.83

48.46

43.5

45.3

yoy growth (%)

0.77

11.37

-3.95

2.59

Raw materials

-47.51

-47.11

-42.13

-43.74

As % of sales

97.29

97.21

96.85

96.56

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.2

-0.2

-0.17

As % of sales

0.48

0.42

0.48

0.38

Other costs

-0.4

-0.46

-0.45

-0.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.81

0.94

1.05

1.3

Operating profit

0.68

0.68

0.7

0.79

OPM

1.39

1.41

1.6

1.74

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.1

-0.32

-0.68

Other income

0.02

0.03

0.05

0.33

Profit before tax

0.39

0.38

0.19

0.21

Taxes

-0.12

0

-0.06

-0.02

Tax rate

-32.78

0.23

-30.99

-12.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0.38

0.13

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

0.38

0.13

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-32.04

186.31

-25.95

7.03

NPM

0.54

0.8

0.31

0.4

