|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
48.83
48.46
43.5
45.3
yoy growth (%)
0.77
11.37
-3.95
2.59
Raw materials
-47.51
-47.11
-42.13
-43.74
As % of sales
97.29
97.21
96.85
96.56
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.2
-0.2
-0.17
As % of sales
0.48
0.42
0.48
0.38
Other costs
-0.4
-0.46
-0.45
-0.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.81
0.94
1.05
1.3
Operating profit
0.68
0.68
0.7
0.79
OPM
1.39
1.41
1.6
1.74
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.1
-0.32
-0.68
Other income
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.33
Profit before tax
0.39
0.38
0.19
0.21
Taxes
-0.12
0
-0.06
-0.02
Tax rate
-32.78
0.23
-30.99
-12.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0.38
0.13
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
0.38
0.13
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-32.04
186.31
-25.95
7.03
NPM
0.54
0.8
0.31
0.4
