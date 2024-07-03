SectorTrading
Open₹45.61
Prev. Close₹48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.65
Day's High₹50.2
Day's Low₹45.61
52 Week's High₹59
52 Week's Low₹26.52
Book Value₹17.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.77
P/E34.29
EPS1.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.26
5.26
5.26
5.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.53
3.02
2.42
2.15
Net Worth
8.79
8.28
7.68
7.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
48.83
48.46
43.5
45.3
yoy growth (%)
0.77
11.37
-3.95
2.59
Raw materials
-47.51
-47.11
-42.13
-43.74
As % of sales
97.29
97.21
96.85
96.56
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.2
-0.2
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.39
0.38
0.19
0.21
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.12
0
-0.06
-0.02
Working capital
-1.63
3.7
-4.64
-0.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.77
11.37
-3.95
2.59
Op profit growth
0.02
-2.37
-11.5
-36.05
EBIT growth
-0.71
-6.79
-41.65
-18.49
Net profit growth
-32.04
186.31
-25.95
7.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pratik R Kabra
Director
Govindlal Mangilal Dudani
Independent Director
Tagaram L Chowdhary
Independent Director
Leena Vijayan
Director & CFO
RADHESHYAM LALURAM KABRA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rihana Kunal Advani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Metalloys Ltd
Summary
Shree Metalloys Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in trading ferrous and non ferrous metal scraps primarily in India. It also trades in shares. The company was formerly known as Valley Indiana Leisure Ltd and changed its name to Shree Metalloys Ltd on March 8, 2011. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
The Shree Metalloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Metalloys Ltd is ₹25.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Metalloys Ltd is 34.29 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Metalloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Metalloys Ltd is ₹26.52 and ₹59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Metalloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 20.18%, 1 Year at 42.43%, 6 Month at 19.28%, 3 Month at 17.24% and 1 Month at 3.78%.
