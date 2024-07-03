iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Metalloys Ltd Share Price

49
(2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.61
  • Day's High50.2
  • 52 Wk High59
  • Prev. Close48
  • Day's Low45.61
  • 52 Wk Low 26.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.65
  • P/E34.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.66
  • EPS1.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Metalloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

45.61

Prev. Close

48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.65

Day's High

50.2

Day's Low

45.61

52 Week's High

59

52 Week's Low

26.52

Book Value

17.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.77

P/E

34.29

EPS

1.4

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Metalloys Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shree Metalloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Metalloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.36%

Non-Promoter- 32.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Metalloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.26

5.26

5.26

5.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.53

3.02

2.42

2.15

Net Worth

8.79

8.28

7.68

7.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

48.83

48.46

43.5

45.3

yoy growth (%)

0.77

11.37

-3.95

2.59

Raw materials

-47.51

-47.11

-42.13

-43.74

As % of sales

97.29

97.21

96.85

96.56

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.2

-0.2

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.39

0.38

0.19

0.21

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.12

0

-0.06

-0.02

Working capital

-1.63

3.7

-4.64

-0.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.77

11.37

-3.95

2.59

Op profit growth

0.02

-2.37

-11.5

-36.05

EBIT growth

-0.71

-6.79

-41.65

-18.49

Net profit growth

-32.04

186.31

-25.95

7.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Metalloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Metalloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pratik R Kabra

Director

Govindlal Mangilal Dudani

Independent Director

Tagaram L Chowdhary

Independent Director

Leena Vijayan

Director & CFO

RADHESHYAM LALURAM KABRA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rihana Kunal Advani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Metalloys Ltd

Summary

Shree Metalloys Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in trading ferrous and non ferrous metal scraps primarily in India. It also trades in shares. The company was formerly known as Valley Indiana Leisure Ltd and changed its name to Shree Metalloys Ltd on March 8, 2011. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Metalloys Ltd share price today?

The Shree Metalloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Metalloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Metalloys Ltd is ₹25.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Metalloys Ltd is 34.29 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Metalloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Metalloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Metalloys Ltd is ₹26.52 and ₹59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Metalloys Ltd?

Shree Metalloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 20.18%, 1 Year at 42.43%, 6 Month at 19.28%, 3 Month at 17.24% and 1 Month at 3.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Metalloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Metalloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Metalloys Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.