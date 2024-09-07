AGM 30/09/2024 This is to inform you under Regulation 30 & other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday 7th September, 2024 at the Registered office of the company at 6:00 P.M and Conclude at 6:30 P.M. In that Meeting board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and Approved the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the member of the company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. 2. Approved the dates for Closure of Register of Member & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the company for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting from 23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (Both days Inclusive). 3. Considered and Approved the Board of Director Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. Considered and Approved the Appointment of M/s. Nikhil Suchak & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Gandhinagar, as a Scrutinizer of E-voting for 30th AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) WE ENCLOSE HERE WITH PROCEEDINGS OF 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 30THSEPTEMBER 2024 THROUGH VIDEO CONFERNCE VC / OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS OAVM YOU ARE REQUESTED TO .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024) WITH THE REFERENCE TO THE ABOVE CAPITIONED SUBJECT PURSUANT TO REGULATION 44 OF SEBI ( LISITING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIRMENTS) REGULATION 2015 WE HERE BY SUBMIT THE DETAILS OF VOTING RESULT INCLUSIVE OF E- VOTING AND POLL CONDUTED AT 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY ON MONDAY 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 4:00 P.M. THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCE VC / OAVM THE MEETING WAS HELD IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE CIRCULARS ISSUED BY THE MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)