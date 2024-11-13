Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SHREE METALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Kindly take the same on your record. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 13th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 05:00 P.M. and Conclude at 06:00 P.M. In that Meeting the board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 & other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday 7th September, 2024 at the Registered office of the company at 6:00 P.M and Conclude at 6:30 P.M. In that Meeting board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and Approved the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the member of the company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. 2. Approved the dates for Closure of Register of Member & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the company for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting from 23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (Both days Inclusive). 3. Considered and Approved the Board of Director Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. Considered and Approved the Appointment of M/s. Nikhil Suchak & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Gandhinagar, as a Scrutinizer of E-voting for 30th AGM. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SHREE METALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14 August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 05.00 P.M. to transact following business; 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th JUNE 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. You are requested to take the same on your record. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 14th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 05:00 P.M. and Conclude at 05:35 P.M. In that Meeting the board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

SHREE METALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 04.00 P.M. to transact following business: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Kindly take the same on your record. This is to inform you under Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday 22nd May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 4.00 P.M. and Conclude at 06:15 P.M. In that Meeting the board has decided following matter; 1. Considered and appointed of Mr. Radhehsyam L. Kabra (DIN: 00005997) as a Chairman of the Board and Company. 2. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and appointed of M/s Badrilal Punglia & Co, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2024-25. 3. Considered and appointed of M/s Nikhil Suchak & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024