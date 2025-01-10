Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.16
2.08
2.04
1.97
Net Worth
5.18
5.1
5.06
4.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.34
0.32
0.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.21
5.44
5.38
5.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.33
1.33
1.33
1.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.11
2.89
2.27
2.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.45
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.71
2.55
1.95
2.66
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.09
-0.1
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.76
1.22
1.77
0.98
Total Assets
5.2
5.44
5.37
5.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.