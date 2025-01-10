iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Balance Sheet

59
(1.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.16

2.08

2.04

1.97

Net Worth

5.18

5.1

5.06

4.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0.34

0.32

0.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.21

5.44

5.38

5.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.33

1.33

1.33

1.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.11

2.89

2.27

2.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.45

0.45

0.45

0.45

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.71

2.55

1.95

2.66

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.09

-0.1

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.76

1.22

1.77

0.98

Total Assets

5.2

5.44

5.37

5.29

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.