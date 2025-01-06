Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
0.07
0.02
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.04
Working capital
0.07
0.66
0.02
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.13
0.71
0.02
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
-0.61
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0.13
0.1
0.02
0.07
Equity raised
3.95
3.68
3.51
3.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.63
0.31
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.71
4.09
3.54
3.56
