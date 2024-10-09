Summary

Shri Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Limited was incorporated in 1990. The Company manufactures decoiled cake and rice barn oil. The company is in the business of solvent extraction of rice bran with an installed capacity of 100 TPD at its factory site located at Urla, Raipur.The Company is taking up an expansion route with a view to increase the capacity of solvent extraction of rice bran, soyabean another minor seeds from 100 TPD to 300 TPD.

