Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Share Price

47.77
(4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.51
  • Day's High47.78
  • 52 Wk High97.89
  • Prev. Close45.51
  • Day's Low43.24
  • 52 Wk Low 26.92
  • Turnover (lac)2.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.55
  • Div. Yield0
Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found





Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.36%

Non-Promoter- 79.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.63%

Custodian: 0.00%


Share Price

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.16

2.08

2.04

1.97

Net Worth

5.18

5.1

5.06

4.99

Minority Interest

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

0.07

0.02

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.04

Working capital

0.07

0.66

0.02

0.05

Other operating items

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

19.89

6.22

-9.41

15.52

EBIT growth

14.39

229.06

-64.48

-29.24

Net profit growth

14.36

232.94

16.7

-77.69

Ratios

No Record Found

Annually Results

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harish Raheja

Director

Sanjay Raheja

Director

Prakash Chand Raheja

Independent Director

Ravi Gulwani

Director

Kalpana Raheja

Independent Director

C N Murty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd

Summary

Shri Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Limited was incorporated in 1990. The Company manufactures decoiled cake and rice barn oil. The company is in the business of solvent extraction of rice bran with an installed capacity of 100 TPD at its factory site located at Urla, Raipur.The Company is taking up an expansion route with a view to increase the capacity of solvent extraction of rice bran, soyabean another minor seeds from 100 TPD to 300 TPD.


Company FAQs

What is the Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd share price today?

The Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is ₹19.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is 0 and 3.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is ₹26.92 and ₹97.89 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd?

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 77.45% and 1 Month at -42.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.64 %

