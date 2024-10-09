Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹45.51
Prev. Close₹45.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.02
Day's High₹47.78
Day's Low₹43.24
52 Week's High₹97.89
52 Week's Low₹26.92
Book Value₹14.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.16
2.08
2.04
1.97
Net Worth
5.18
5.1
5.06
4.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
0.07
0.02
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.04
Working capital
0.07
0.66
0.02
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
19.89
6.22
-9.41
15.52
EBIT growth
14.39
229.06
-64.48
-29.24
Net profit growth
14.36
232.94
16.7
-77.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harish Raheja
Director
Sanjay Raheja
Director
Prakash Chand Raheja
Independent Director
Ravi Gulwani
Director
Kalpana Raheja
Independent Director
C N Murty
Reports by Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd
Summary
Shri Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Limited was incorporated in 1990. The Company manufactures decoiled cake and rice barn oil. The company is in the business of solvent extraction of rice bran with an installed capacity of 100 TPD at its factory site located at Urla, Raipur.The Company is taking up an expansion route with a view to increase the capacity of solvent extraction of rice bran, soyabean another minor seeds from 100 TPD to 300 TPD.
Read More
The Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is ₹19.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is 0 and 3.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd is ₹26.92 and ₹97.89 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 77.45% and 1 Month at -42.66%.
