|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Considered and approved the proposal to call 34th annual general meeting (for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024 of the Company on 26/09/2024, Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at 27/3, Jawahar Nagar, Near Agrasen Chowk, Raipur-492001, Chhattisgarh; Submission of Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held today (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.