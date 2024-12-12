iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction Ltd Board Meeting

56.67
(-1.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1) Appointment of Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To approve the report of Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024; 2) To call annual general meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024; 3) To consider and approve notice of 34th annual general meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024; 4) To appoint scrutinizer for e-voting and poll to be conducted for 34th annual general meeting of the Company; and 5) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for AGM related items, Resignation of Auditor and Appointment of Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024; and 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results-Financial Results for Jun 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Submission of details of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider approve and take on record the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Samantrai Prashant & Co. Company Secretaries Raipur CG as secretarial auditor for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; and 3) To appoint Goel & Goyal Chartered Accountants Raipur CG as the internal auditors for the financial year ending on 31st March 2025. 4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 24, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Director Meeting
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Results-Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

