Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1) Appointment of Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To approve the report of Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024; 2) To call annual general meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024; 3) To consider and approve notice of 34th annual general meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31/03/2024; 4) To appoint scrutinizer for e-voting and poll to be conducted for 34th annual general meeting of the Company; and 5) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for AGM related items, Resignation of Auditor and Appointment of Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024; and 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results-Financial Results for Jun 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Submission of details of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SHRI RAJIVLOCHAN OIL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider approve and take on record the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Samantrai Prashant & Co. Company Secretaries Raipur CG as secretarial auditor for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; and 3) To appoint Goel & Goyal Chartered Accountants Raipur CG as the internal auditors for the financial year ending on 31st March 2025. 4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 24, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Director Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024