|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2023
|17 Jul 2023
|Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2023. Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/07/2023) SHREE RAM PROTEINS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 14-Aug-2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2023) Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange about Newspaper Advertisement of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Shree Ram Proteins Limited. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2023) Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2023) Shree Ram Proteins Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. Shree Ram Proteins Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/08/2023)
