Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.29
5.5
2.9
Net Worth
12.16
6.37
3.77
Minority Interest
Debt
6.01
4.04
5.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.17
10.41
9.06
Fixed Assets
17.02
17.68
17.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.6
0.77
1.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.54
-20.01
-9.06
Inventories
25.2
8.53
13.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
53.6
28.08
10.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.61
13.22
15.16
Sundry Creditors
-1.86
-1.88
-1.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-86.1
-67.96
-46.85
Cash
0.1
11.97
0.04
Total Assets
18.17
10.41
9.06
