iifl-logo

Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.87

0.87

0.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.29

5.5

2.9

Net Worth

12.16

6.37

3.77

Minority Interest

Debt

6.01

4.04

5.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.17

10.41

9.06

Fixed Assets

17.02

17.68

17.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.6

0.77

1.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.54

-20.01

-9.06

Inventories

25.2

8.53

13.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

53.6

28.08

10.62

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.61

13.22

15.16

Sundry Creditors

-1.86

-1.88

-1.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-86.1

-67.96

-46.85

Cash

0.1

11.97

0.04

Total Assets

18.17

10.41

9.06

Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.