Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,147.5
|36.94
|2,80,615.84
|1,493
|0.3
|32,074
|340.94
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
166.9
|13.36
|2,08,355
|4,060.13
|2.16
|34,228.34
|133.1
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,018.85
|21.41
|1,03,931.68
|920.67
|0.19
|12,108.6
|515.48
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
748.25
|22.83
|61,687.2
|643.89
|0.4
|10,880.89
|210.4
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
132.05
|20.63
|54,543.59
|426.79
|1.21
|26,703.94
|135.51
