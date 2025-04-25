Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.19
Prev. Close₹6.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹7.19
Day's Low₹6.51
52 Week's High₹6.85
52 Week's Low₹4.45
Book Value₹5
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,640.2
|36.48
|5,36,926.78
|3,940.44
|0.65
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,970.3
|201.88
|3,14,590.33
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.43
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
248.1
|288.49
|1,57,624.98
|97.14
|0.2
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
116.5
|23.39
|1,52,248.09
|1,681.87
|0.69
|6,723.9
|40.3
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
386.25
|7.78
|1,27,466.43
|4,154.92
|3.5
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
The Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹28.66 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.37 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹4.45 and ₹6.85 as of 09 May ‘25
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 53.93%.
