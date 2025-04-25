The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹4.45 and ₹6.85 as of 09 May ‘25